UK COVID aid reaches India, Australia cuts flights: live news

As India battles the second wave of the pandemic, the UK sends ventilators and oxygen concentrators while Australia suspends direct passenger flights.

New cases of the coronavirus in India remained above 300,000 for a sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, as its armed forces pledged urgent medical aid to help fight the staggering spike in infections that is overwhelming its hospitals and even the crematoriums.

Many countries, including the UK, Germany and the US, have pledged to send emergency medical aid, with the first shipment from the UK arriving early on Tuesday.

The head of the World Health Organization described the situation in the second most populous country in the world as “beyond heartbreak”.

Here are the latest updates:

4 minutes ago (05:12 GMT)

Australia suspends direct passenger flights from India

Australia will suspend all direct passenger flights from India until May 15, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the state of Queensland urged the federal government to halt all flights from India due to the high risk of potential COVID-19 outbreaks due to highly contagious virus variants in the system. quarantine of Australian hotels.

1 hour ago (04:14 GMT)

India publishes 323,144 new cases of COVID-19

In the past 24 hours, India has registered 323,144 new cases, below the global high of 352,991 recorded on Monday, as hospitals on borrowed time continue to turn away patients due to a shortage of beds and hospital supplies. oxygen.

It has reported 2,771 new deaths, but health experts believe the tally is significantly higher.

India’s overall caseload now stands at 17.64 million.

1 hour ago (04:12 GMT)

Australia considers proposal to suspend flights from India

Australia is set to consider a proposal to suspend flights from India to prevent more virulent coronavirus variants from entering the country following an increase in the number of cases COVID-19 positive in the world’s second most populous country.

The state of Queensland has urged the federal government to halt all flights from India due to the high risk of potential COVID-19 outbreaks from highly contagious virus variants in Australia’s hotel quarantine system.

“I sent a letter to the Prime Minister at the end of last week asking for the suspension of flights from India … and I know the federal government is considering this today,” said Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk at the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Australia’s national security committee will meet later on Tuesday to consider stopping flights from India and will also unveil measures, including sending medical supplies to aid India, Australian media reported.

1 hour ago (04:05 GMT)

UK’s first shipment of medical aid arrives in India

Britain’s first shipment of COVID-19 medical supplies to India, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived early Tuesday, the Foreign Office said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted photos of equipment unloaded from a German Lufthansa plane in New Delhi, calling them “international cooperation at work.”

International cooperation at work! Appreciate the shipment of 🇬🇧 vital medical supplies including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators which arrived early this morning. pic.twitter.com/MBZFwSn4cH – Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 27, 2021

Britain, one of many countries to announce aid as India’s healthcare system folds under huge outbreak of coronavirus cases, is shipping more than 600 life-saving medical equipment.

A total of nine air containers loaded with supplies, including 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators, will be dispatched this week, according to the British High Commission in New Delhi.

1 hour ago (04:05 GMT)

France to provide COVID-19 medical aid to India: Elysée

France will provide India with “substantial medical aid” to help the country cope with a huge wave of new coronavirus infections that are overwhelming its hospitals, the Elysee presidential palace has said.

Shipments to India will include oxygen generators, respirators and cryogenic containers and will begin next weekend.