UK Covid-19 vaccine rollout extends to over 60s in final phase – Times of India
LONDON: United Kingdom vaccination program against Covid-19 enters a new phase on Sunday as the National health service (NHS) will start contacting all over 60s to book their nearest jabs vaccination center or with a general practitioner or a pharmacy.
Almost 2 million people aged 60 to 63 will be invited after over 64 were covered in the previous phase and letters will start arriving from Monday explaining how they can make an appointment for the jab.
They follow more than three in four people aged 65 to 70 who accept the offer of a vaccine and nearly 17 million people across England, more than a third of the adult population, having received the “coup de grace”.
“Our incredible vaccination program is accelerating and well over one in three people in the UK have now received their first vaccine,” said Nadhim Zahawi, UK Minister for Vaccine Deployment.
“We are now inviting people between the ages of 60 and 63 to receive their vaccines and I urge everyone to come forward as soon as possible to protect themselves and others from this terrible virus. Thank you to everyone on the front lines, including NHS vaccinators, GPs, pharmacists and volunteers, whose unparalleled dedication to protecting the most vulnerable is to be applauded, ”he said.
The latest move comes after the NHS wrote to nearly 450,000 people aged 64, as well as 600,000 who were recently asked to protect themselves due to underlying health issues last week.
“The NHS vaccination program, the largest in the history of the health service and the fastest in Europe, is getting better and better. I urge everyone who has been invited to accept the offer – no matter when you were invited, you can always show up and protect yourself and others, ”said Professor Stephen Powis, National Medical Director of the NHS.
The drive to protect as many of those most at risk as possible means that nine out of ten people in the four major priority groups have received a blow. The UK government aims to give everyone over 50 and those in specific risk groups a shot by April 15 and all other adults are expected to be offered their first dose by July 31.
“With about four-fifths of 65-69 year olds having been vaccinated, we are progressing rapidly over generations, with people aged 60 and over now able to come forward. The expected vaccine supply will increase in March, we are planning a further acceleration as we head towards Easter, ”said Sir Simon Stevens, Managing Director of NHS England.
England’s Chief Medical Assistant, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, added that ‘Rest assured, the queue is moving really fast and you are going to be at the front of the queue because it move quickly ”.
It follows the updated recommendation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) earlier this week that deployment will continue to follow an age-based approach. The government has faced some calls to prioritize vaccines based on occupation, such as for teachers who will have to start reopening schools after the lockdown from next month.
Fortunately, teachers are no more likely to catch Covid than any other member of the population who goes to work, and so trying to find a program that prioritizes one occupational group over another would have been complicated to set up and would not have been possible. “I did what we asked the JCVI to do … which is to make sure that we minimize the people who die,” the UK secretary said on Friday. Health, Matt Hancock, at a press conference in Downing Street.
Vaccinations are now administered at more than 1,600 sites across England, including mosques, museums and rugby fields, with the centers split, meaning 98% of the country lives within 10 miles of ” at least one vaccination service.
Dates are staggered to allow for social distancing and people are asked not to show up early to avoid creating queues. Everyone will receive a check-up and pre-vaccination assessment before receiving their vaccine.
NHS teams are also visiting those who are homebound and unable to make it to an immunization service.
The UK’s four countries – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – will follow the approach recommended by the JCVI and begin to expand the age groups eligible for jabs over the years. next months.
