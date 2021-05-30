World
UK could make Covid-19 health care jabs mandatory, Minister says – Times of India
LONDON: UK government plans to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for healthcare workers to stop the spread of virus in hospitals, Vaccines Minister says Nadhim zahawi said Sunday.
“It would be up to any responsible government to have the debate, to think about how we are going to protect the most vulnerable by ensuring that those who care for them are vaccinated,” he said. Sky News.
“There’s a precedent for that; obviously surgeons get the hepatitis B vaccine. So that’s something we absolutely think about.”
