UK could be forced to lock Omicron circuit breakers: reports – Times of India

A cyclist cycles past a sign for a 24-hour vaccination center in London (AFP)

LONDON: The UK government is reportedly making plans for a short two-week breaker lockout later this month, after Christmas, to try to keep pace with the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, said on Saturday the media.

According to The Times, a draft regulation is in the works that would prohibit different households from meeting indoors except for work purposes, and pubs and restaurants would be limited to outdoor service only.

The Financial Times reported that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was offered a number of options under a so-called Plan C, ranging from “light advice to giving people a boost, until locking ”.

Leaked minutes from the Government’s Science Advisory Group for Emergencies, seen by the BBC, reveal scientists are warning ministers that tougher measures must be put in place “very soon” to try to keep hospitalizations at manageable levels for the National Health Service.

Reports of new lockdown restrictions come as the UK recorded another highest daily total of 93,045 Covid-19 infections on Friday, up 4,669 cases from the previous record of 88,376 set Thursday.

While the Delta variant remains dominant in most parts of the country, Omicron has taken over in London and Scotland amid a massive wave.

The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in London rose to 1,534, up 28.6% from last week.

Meanwhile, half of adults in the UK have now received a booster dose of Covid-19 after the program was ramped up this week in the face of the Omicron variant, first detected in South Africa in November.

This week, online reservations are open to all adults alongside walk-in sites across the country.