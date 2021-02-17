World
UK Coronavirus Update: British Study That Will Infect Volunteers With Covid Approved | World News – Times of India
LONDON: A study that will expose volunteers to coronavirus is due to start in Britain within a month of getting approval from the country’s clinical ethics body, the government said on Wednesday.
The study, the first of its kind in the world, will expose up to 90 volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30 to Covid-19 in a controlled environment, the Ministry of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.
The test will seek to establish the smallest amount of virus necessary to cause infection, in order to promote development vaccines and treatments.
“While there has been very positive progress in vaccine development, we want to find the best and most effective vaccines for longer-term use,” said Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.
The study “will help accelerate scientists’ knowledge of how the coronavirus affects people and could potentially support the rapid development of vaccines,” he said.
Britain, one of the countries hardest hit in the world by the coronavirus with more than 118,000 deaths, was also the first Western country to launch a Covid vaccination campaign.
The country took a major vaccination milestone this weekend with 15 million people receiving their first injections.
The government is targeting an additional 17 million people by the end of April, including all those aged 50 and over, in addition to starting second doses.
The study, supported by £ 33.6million ($ 46.6million, € 38.6million) in government funding, will work in partnership with the Royal Free Hospital in London.
Its secure clinical research facilities are specially designed to contain the virus, the government said.
Once the initial phase of the study is completed, vaccines proven to be safe in clinical trials could be administered to a small number of volunteers who would then be exposed to the Covid-19 virus, helping to identify the most common vaccines. effective.
“Our end goal is to find out which vaccines and treatments work best to beat this disease, but we need volunteers to support us in this work,” said chief researcher Chris Chiu of Imperial College London.
During the study, doctors and scientists will be available 24 hours a day to ensure the safety of volunteers and monitor the effects of the virus.
