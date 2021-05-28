World
UK clears J&J vaccine for use as virus cases rise – Times of India
LONDON: Regulators on Friday cleared another coronavirus vaccine for use in the UK amid concerns over rising Covid-19 cases as a variant of the virus first identified in India spreads in all the countries.
The Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency said the single-dose vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson met “expected standards of safety, quality and efficacy.”
The clearance brings the number of vaccines in the UK’s arsenal to four following previous approvals for two-dose regimens developed by Pfizer / BioNTech, AstraZeneca and the Oxford University, and Modern.
The regulator said the vaccine developed by the subsidiary of J&J Janssen was found to be 67% effective overall in preventing infection at -19 and 85% in preventing serious illness or hospitalization. It can be stored at refrigerator temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36 to 47 F), which the regulator says makes it “ideal for dispensing in nursing homes and other places.”
The UK has rapidly rolled out vaccines since December. Almost 58% of the population received at least one dose and about 35% received two injections.
The UK has seen a slight increase in the number of new cases in recent days due to the variant identified in India, which is considered to be more transmissible than the previously dominant strain of the virus.
The country reported 3,542 new confirmed cases on Thursday, its highest daily total since April 12. The number of cases remains well below the nearly 70,000 recorded in mid-January, when the second wave peaked.
Concerns are growing that the next scheduled easing of lockdown restrictions in England on June 21 will have to be delayed if the number of cases continues to rise. While the most vulnerable people should benefit from vaccine protection, there are fears that the virus will spread widely among young adults and that many will end up having to go to hospital. (PA)
