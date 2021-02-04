World
UK China News: UK Deprives Chinese State Media Channel of Broadcast License | World News – Times of India
LONDON: UK stripped China’s public broadcaster of its license to broadcast in the country, after an investigation found the licensee lacked editorial control and had ties to China’s move Communist Party.
Communications regulator Ofcom said on Thursday it was revoking the UK license for Chinese Global Television Network, or CGTN, an international satellite news channel in English.
CGTN was available on free and pay TV in the UK. He could not be reached immediately for comment.
Regulators began scrutinizing the channel after several people filed complaints, saying it broadcast their forced confessions and violated the rules of fairness and accuracy.
One was from a former employee of the British consulate in Hong Kong who says he was detained and tortured by Chinese police for information on the protesters.
Another was a British company investigator who said he was forced to confess while imprisoned in China. CGTN did not respond to requests for comment on these allegations at the time.
The watchdog said it found that the entity that licensed the channel, Star China Media Limited, did not have editorial responsibility for CGTN’s production, which is a licensing requirement.
An application to transfer the license to China Global Television Network Corporation was rejected because “crucial information” was missing, Ofcom said. But it also failed “because we consider that the CGTNC would be disqualified from holding a license because it is controlled by a body that is ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party,” he said.
The watchdog said he had given CGTN “considerable time” to comply, but those efforts “have now been exhausted.”
“After careful consideration, taking into account all the facts and the broadcaster’s and the public’s rights to freedom of expression, we have decided that it is appropriate to revoke CGTN’s license to broadcast in the UK”, Ofcom said.
Communications regulator Ofcom said on Thursday it was revoking the UK license for Chinese Global Television Network, or CGTN, an international satellite news channel in English.
CGTN was available on free and pay TV in the UK. He could not be reached immediately for comment.
Regulators began scrutinizing the channel after several people filed complaints, saying it broadcast their forced confessions and violated the rules of fairness and accuracy.
One was from a former employee of the British consulate in Hong Kong who says he was detained and tortured by Chinese police for information on the protesters.
Another was a British company investigator who said he was forced to confess while imprisoned in China. CGTN did not respond to requests for comment on these allegations at the time.
The watchdog said it found that the entity that licensed the channel, Star China Media Limited, did not have editorial responsibility for CGTN’s production, which is a licensing requirement.
An application to transfer the license to China Global Television Network Corporation was rejected because “crucial information” was missing, Ofcom said. But it also failed “because we consider that the CGTNC would be disqualified from holding a license because it is controlled by a body that is ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party,” he said.
The watchdog said he had given CGTN “considerable time” to comply, but those efforts “have now been exhausted.”
“After careful consideration, taking into account all the facts and the broadcaster’s and the public’s rights to freedom of expression, we have decided that it is appropriate to revoke CGTN’s license to broadcast in the UK”, Ofcom said.
Source link