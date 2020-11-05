UK central bank sees winter darker than earlier forecast

The Bank of England cut its economic forecast for the UK on Thursday and stepped up its already huge stimulus program for bond purchases.

The UK central bank increased the size of the stimulus by £ 150bn ($ 195bn) higher than expected, as it braced for the economic damage caused by the new coronavirus lockdowns and the imminent risk of leaving the European Union without a trade agreement.

The move comes the day England entered a four-week lockdown to curb a second wave of COVID-19, which is now killing as many people in the country every day as in May.

The BoE said the UK economy was set to shrink 2% in the fourth quarter as a result, and the economy would contract a record 11% during 2020 overall, more than the 9.5% it had forecast in March.

“The outlook for the economy remains unusually uncertain,” the BoE said.

“It depends on how the pandemic evolves and the measures taken to protect public health, as well as the nature and transition to new trade agreements between the European Union and the United Kingdom.”

The BoE kept its benchmark bank rate at 0.1%, as predicted in a Reuters survey of analysts, and made little mention of negative rates as a consultation with banks on practicalities is In progress.

The BoE has increased the size of its asset purchase program to 895 billion pounds ($ 1.2 trillion), 50 billion pounds ($ 65 billion) more than expected by most economists in a Reuters poll.

The central bank said this would give it enough firepower to extend its government bond purchases until the end of 2021.

“An extraordinary economic shock warrants an extraordinary policy response,” said Ambrose Crofton, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

“The resurgence of the virus in recent months will mean that government and businesses will once again look to global financial markets to borrow large sums. The Bank’s purchases in these markets will help keep borrowing costs from rising, ”he said.

The pound sterling appreciated against the dollar and the euro after the announcements. Bond yields have fallen.

Slower recovery, higher unemployment

The central bank now expects the UK economy to outgrow its size before the COVID-19 pandemic only strikes in the first quarter of 2022. Previously, the BoE predicted that the recovery would be complete by the end of next year.

Unemployment is expected to peak at 7.75% in the second quarter of next year, far higher than its last reading of 4.5%, the BoE said.

Gross domestic product is likely to grow 7.25% in 2021, lower than the previous forecast of 9%.

But its two-year inflation forecast remained unchanged at 2%, the central bank’s target.

“We believe inflation will be closer to 1.5% by the end of 2022. This is why we believe the Bank will need to further increase its political support,” said Ruth Gregory, economist at Capital Economics.

The UK economy has been supported by a surge in government debt fueled spending. The BoE buys many of these bonds.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is due to speak in parliament on Thursday about his huge support for the economy.

Despite the spending, the UK is facing the worst peak-to-bottom contraction of any Group of 20 economies, Moody’s said on Oct. 16 as it downgraded the country’s credit rating.

The UK also faces the risk of a trade shock when its post-Brexit transition with the European Union expires on December 31.

So far, London and Brussels have failed to strike a new deal. The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said trade would suffer even if there was a deal.

“There is uncertainty as to the extent to which the initial adjustment of new trade agreements with the EU will affect activity,” the BoE said.

“The MPC’s projections are also conditioned on the assumption that cross-border trade temporarily decreases in the first half of 2021 as companies adjust to new trade agreements with the EU.

Companies switch to temporary staff

Meanwhile, a survey released on Thursday showed UK employers cut hires for permanent positions for the first time in three months in October and increasingly relied on temporary staff amid a second wave of coronavirus restrictions.

The growing number of people looking for work has lowered the starting salary, and the number of vacancies posted by companies seeking to hire workers has declined slightly, the Confederation of Recruitment and Employment said. (REC) and KPMG accountants.

Companies appeared better prepared to operate with the new restrictions than they were in March, but the outlook was concerning, said REC chief executive Neil Carberry.

“We are facing a difficult winter and temporary work will be a vital tool in keeping businesses and people at work,” he said.

The REC / KPMG measure of temporary hiring reached its highest level since December 2018.

To slow the rise in unemployment, the UK government on Saturday extended its extensive job subsidy program on Saturday, which pays 80% of the wages of temporarily laid-off workers, after ordering a new four-week lockdown on the home for England. which begins Thursday.

“While the extension of the leave program may give a brief respite, it will fuel economic uncertainty and further reduce the prospects for job seekers, which will put a heavy strain on recruitment activities,” said James Stewart, vice -President of KPMG.