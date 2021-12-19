UK Brexit Minister resigns over new COVID policies in latest blow to Johnson

Boris Johnson and David Frost Léon Neal / Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced another challenge within his own Tory Party when Brexit Minister David Frost resigned Johnson’s cabinet with immediate effect on Saturday, BBC reports.

Frost, who holds a lifetime peerage that allows him to sit in the House of Lords, had planned to resign next month but shifted his schedule to protest Johnson’s new COVID restrictions, including the requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter many public places, depending on The Associated Press.

Instead of implementing vaccine passports, Lord Frost wrote in his resignation letter, the UK should “learn to live with COVID”.

Frost praised Johnson for his handling of Brexit and for making “the courageous decision in July, against considerable opposition, to reopen the country.” He also urged the prime minister not to be “tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere”.

Earlier this week, 99 Tory MPs voted against passports in Johnson’s biggest defection as PM. Johnson also suffered a defeat on Thursday when the Lib Dems won a by-election in North Shropshire, long seen as a secure seat for the Tories.

Johnson became Prime Minister after Theresa May resigned in May 2019 and led his party to a massive electoral victory in December of that year. Now, however, the opposition smacks of weakness. In response to Frost’s resignation, Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner said the government appeared to be in “utter chaos”.

You may also like

It is unrealistic to ban football. But it might not be ethical to watch it either.

AP searched for electoral fraud in 2020 in 6 states, found 475 possible cases, many involving Trump voters

5 cartoons about the impending invasion of Ukraine by Russia