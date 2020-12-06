World
UK braces for ‘historic moment’ of Covid-19 vaccination – Times of India
LONDON: The top 50 national health services (NHS) hospitals are preparing for UK the government described as “the largest vaccination program in history” as the first doses of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 arrived this weekend in “safe places” across the country from neighboring Belgium.
Frontline health workers, people over 80, and home workers will be among the first to receive the vaccine under Phase 1 of the program starting Tuesday, which has been approved for deployment by the UK independent regulator earlier this week.
The Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has said the vaccine, which claims to offer up to 95% protection against Covid-19, is safe for humans against the new coronavirus after “rigorous” checks.
“This coming week will be a historic moment as we begin the vaccination against Covid-19,” said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
“I urge everyone to play their part in removing this virus and follow local restrictions to protect the NHS while they do this crucial work,” he said.
The minister added that the government was doing all it could to overcome “significant challenges” to ensure that nursing home residents were vaccinated as soon as possible after they were also allowed to move to phase 1 by the committee. British Joint on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), as those at greatest risk of dying from the deadly virus.
The Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC) said NHS staff were working all weekend to get the first vaccinations to take place from Tuesday at 50 pre-selected wave one centers.
Other hospitals will begin to vaccinate over the coming weeks and months as the program grows.
Patients aged 80 and over who are already hospitalized on an outpatient basis and those sent home after a hospital stay will be among the first to receive the “coup de grace”. Hospitals will also begin to invite over 80s for a jab and work with home care providers to book their staff for immunization clinics.
Some media reports indicate that Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip are likely to be part of this group.
Any unused appointments for these groups will be used for health workers, and anyone vaccinated will need a reminder 21 days later.
“Despite the enormous complexities, hospitals will launch the first phase of the largest vaccination campaign in our country’s history starting Tuesday.
The first tranche of vaccine deliveries will arrive in hospitals by Monday in readiness, ”said Professor Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director.
“The NHS has a solid reputation for implementing large-scale immunization programs – flu vaccine, HPV vaccine and life-saving MMR vaccines – hardworking staff will once again rise to the challenge to protect the most vulnerable people from this terrible disease, ”he said.
General practitioners and other primary care staff are also put on hold to start administering the vaccine, with a number ready from December 14 and others in other parts of the country. joining in stages over the coming weeks and months. .
Vaccination centers treating large numbers of patients at sports venues and conference centers will then join the campaign when new vaccine supplies come on stream, DHSC said.
The vaccine is typically given as a single injection into the shoulder, but there is a complex and difficult logistical challenge to deliver from the manufacturers Pfizer to patients.
It must be stored at -70 ° C before being thawed and can only be moved four times in this cold chain before use.
It takes a few hours for the vaccine to thaw, then additional time is needed to prepare the vaccine for administration.
DHSC said NHS staff worked over the weekend to prepare sites and accept deliveries.
Each box must be opened and unpacked manually and temperature data must be downloaded from each box.
Tracking data covering the journey of each box from Belgium is also being uploaded to verify that the vials have been kept well below zero.
There are five packs of 975 doses per box and only sites with the necessary MHRA license can split the vaccine packs. Once all checks are complete, the vaccine will be made available to order by authorized state-funded NHS sites.
Distribution of the vaccine across the UK is being undertaken by Public Health England and the NHS in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland through systems specially adapted from those used successfully for national health programs. vaccination, the government said.
Around 800,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to be available in the UK from next week. In all, the government has ordered a total of 40 million doses – enough to immunize 20 million people, with two injections each, 21 days apart.
Meanwhile, the UK has recorded 397 more deaths from the deadly virus, bringing the country’s death toll to 61,014.
