UK: BA flight not informed of Iraq invasion of Kuwait in 1990

LONDON (AP) – More than 300 passengers and crew on a British Airways flight could have escaped a multi-month hostage-taking in Kuwait in 1990 if the British Foreign Office had informed the airline that Iraq had started its invasion of its oil-rich Persian. Gulf Neighbor, recently leaked files showed Tuesday.

According to records, the British ambassador to Kuwait warned the Foreign Office that Iraqi forces had crossed the border an hour before flight BA149 from London to Kuala Lumpur landed in Kuwait for refueling in the early hours. of August 2, 1990. This information was passed on to other parts of the government and intelligence services, but not to the airline, which was thus unable to hijack the flight.

Hours after landing, the passengers and crew were stopped by Iraqi troops. Many then spent nearly five months being used by then-Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein as “human shields” in an attempt to thwart retaliation from Western forces – they were dispersed to potential targets across the country. Iraq and some have suffered from post-traumatic stress after being subjected to abuse, including mock executions and witnessing atrocities.

The records were released under the so-called “20-year rule,” whereby government documents are gradually released to the public. Before 2013, documents were published after 30 years.

Foreign Minister Liz Truss said it was “unacceptable” that it had taken so long for the truth to come to light about Ambassador Michael Weston’s warning.

In a written statement to lawmakers, she expressed her “deepest sympathy” to those who have been detained and then abused.

Since the flight landed in Kuwait, there has been widespread speculation that a group of around 10 men were on board the flight in an attempt to gather information on Iraq’s intentions. In the weeks leading up to the invasion, Saddam’s government had adopted an increasingly belligerent tone towards its neighbor, expressing historic grievances mainly related to its oil reserves.

The UK government has faced allegations that it authorized the theft despite the danger because it was carrying a special forces team it wanted to infiltrate the country.

Truss said the documents showed the government of then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher had not acted inappropriately.

“The government of the day did not seek to exploit theft in any way,” she said, in diplomatic language used by government officials for years.

The release of the documents was met with deep skepticism by passenger Barry Manners, who was a 24-year-old businessman at the time.

Manners, who said he spent two years recovering from his ordeal upon his release in December 1990, said he was “stunned” that there were no soldiers on board.

The detainees were released at different stages for various reasons. By mid-December 1990, the last of the hostages had been released. A month later, a United Nations coalition, led by the United States, launched an intensive air campaign against Iraqi troops before the ground offensive began on February 24, 1991. In four days, Kuwait was liberated. Allied forces did not pursue Iraqi troops and Saddam Hussein was able to consolidate his power, remaining in power until April 2003 after the United States invaded his country following the September 11 attacks.