UK approves Merck’s molnupiravir, making it the first pill to be approved for the treatment of Covid.

Britain approved the antiviral drug on Thursday molnupiravir to treat coronavirus, making it the first antiviral pill to be approved by a public health body for use in Covid patients. Experts have said the pill may offer new promise in the fight against coronavirus, and its approval by the drug regulator marks a major milestone.

The drug can be taken orally, which sets it apart from other treatments, such as remdesivir, which must be given intravenously. The pill form makes it easier to treat the virus outside of a hospital, fighting symptoms before they get worse.

A large clinical trial has shown that molnupiravir halve the risk of hospitalization and death in high-risk Covid patients who took the drug soon after infection, raising hopes internationally that the pill would be a new way to fight the virus.

Molnupiravir, developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, has been submitted for emergency clearance to the United States Food and Drug Administration, which will hold a public meeting to review the case in late November. But even before the pill was approved by most regulators, rich countries scrambled to negotiate deals to buy the drug.

Last month, Merck announced a licensing agreement to enable the low-cost manufacture and sale of molnupiravir in dozens of developing countries.