UK approves Merck’s molnupiravir, making it the first pill to be approved for the treatment of Covid.
Britain approved the antiviral drug on Thursday molnupiravir to treat coronavirus, making it the first antiviral pill to be approved by a public health body for use in Covid patients. Experts have said the pill may offer new promise in the fight against coronavirus, and its approval by the drug regulator marks a major milestone.
The drug can be taken orally, which sets it apart from other treatments, such as remdesivir, which must be given intravenously. The pill form makes it easier to treat the virus outside of a hospital, fighting symptoms before they get worse.
A large clinical trial has shown that molnupiravir halve the risk of hospitalization and death in high-risk Covid patients who took the drug soon after infection, raising hopes internationally that the pill would be a new way to fight the virus.
Molnupiravir, developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, has been submitted for emergency clearance to the United States Food and Drug Administration, which will hold a public meeting to review the case in late November. But even before the pill was approved by most regulators, rich countries scrambled to negotiate deals to buy the drug.
Last month, Merck announced a licensing agreement to enable the low-cost manufacture and sale of molnupiravir in dozens of developing countries.
The decision Thursday to approve the drug for use in Britain came after a “rigorous review” of its “safety, quality and efficacy,” according to the statement from the Watchdog, the Medicines Regulatory Agency and health products.
The UK regulator has cleared the drug for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people who have at least one factor that would put them at high risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus. In the clinical trial, the most common risk factors were being over 60, obese or diabetic.
Dr June Raine, head of the agency, said that scientists and clinicians were convinced the pill was “safe and effective for people at risk of developing severe Covid-19”.
The drug “is another therapy to add to our arsenal,” Dr. Raine noted in the release.
Research from trials has suggested that the pill is likely to be more effective when taken during the early stages of infection.
Sajid Javid, Britain’s Health Secretary, called the approval a “historic day” for the country. “It will be a game-changer for the most vulnerable and the immunocompromised, who will soon be able to receive the revolutionary treatment,” he said.
The UK regulatory agency recommends administering the drug as soon as possible after a positive coronavirus test and within five days of onset of symptoms.
