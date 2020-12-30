UK approves AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine: Live News

UK authorizes use of second COVID-19 vaccine weeks after approving Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the virus.

The UK has cleared the use of a second COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country to approve an easy-to-handle vaccine that its developers hope will become the ‘vaccine of the world’.

The United States has discovered its first case of the COVID-19 variant which has been seen in the United Kingdom and is believed to be more transmissible. The case involves a man in his twenties who is isolated southeast of Denver, Colorado, state health officials say.

Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm said Phase III trials of its experimental vaccine found the vaccine to be 79% effective against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, in the Japanese capital Tokyo, the coronavirus situation is quite serious as the city Governor Yuriko Koike said he could potentially facing an “explosion” of cases before the New Year holidays.

Globally, nearly 82 million people have been diagnosed with the virus and 1,789,908 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest updates:

27 minutes ago (07:09 GMT)

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine approved for use in UK

A coronavirus vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford has been approved for use in Britain, the government said on Wednesday, paving the way for mass deployment.

A government spokesperson said it had accepted a recommendation from the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) “to allow the use of the University of Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine / AstraZeneca ”, making Britain the first country to approve the vaccine.

Pascal Soriot, Managing Director of AstraZeneca, said: “Today is an important day for millions of people in the UK who will have access to this new vaccine. It has been shown to be effective, well tolerated, easy to administer and provided by AstraZeneca without profit ”.

60 minutes ago (06:37 GMT)

Abu Dhabi approves distance learning for two weeks

Abu Dhabi has approved distance learning for schools in the United Arab Emirates for the first two weeks of the new term starting Jan. 3 to protect the health of students and staff, the Abu Dhabi media office said. on Twitter.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee, in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Ministry of Education and Knowledge, approved distance learning for the first two weeks of the new school term , as of January 3, 2021. pic.twitter.com/1dk8nPTHv8 – Abu Dhabi Media Office (@admediaoffice) December 30, 2020

1 hour ago (06:35 GMT)

Chinese Sinopharm vaccine is 79% effective

“Sinopharm CNBG Beijing’s inactivated coronavirus vaccine exhibits post-vaccination safety … the protective effect of the vaccine against Covid-19 is 79.34%,” said the Beijing Biologics Institute – a subsidiary of Sinopharm – in a press release.

1 hour ago (06:29 GMT)

Possible “ explosion ” of cases in Tokyo: governor

The coronavirus situation in Tokyo is quite serious and the Japanese capital could potentially face an “explosion” of infections, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike warned ahead of the New Year’s holidays.

“Please focus on life rather than fun,” she said at a press conference, calling on people to stay home as much as possible during the holidays, one of the most Longs of Japan, during which people have parties, gather in their homes and return to their hometowns. the capital.

A man sits next to a New Year’s decoration in front of a temple in Tokyo, Japan [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]

1 hour ago (06:21 GMT)

US detects first case of new variant in Colorado

The first reported US case of the COVID-19 variant that has been observed in the UK has been discovered in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis announced on Tuesday.

The variant was found in a man in his twenties who is isolated southeast of Denver and has not recently traveled, public health officials said.

The Colorado State Laboratory has confirmed the variant of the virus and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been notified.

