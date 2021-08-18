UK announces resettlement plan for 20,000 Afghan refugees

The program will prioritize women, girls and minorities considered “most at risk” under the Taliban regime.

The UK has announced it will welcome up to 20,000 Afghans under a new resettlement program that will prioritize women, girls and religious and other minorities, according to reports in UK media .

The program for those considered “most vulnerable to human rights violations and dehumanizing treatment by the Taliban” will provide a safe and legal route to Britain, the Times newspaper reported on Tuesday. Around 5,000 people are expected to arrive in the UK in its first year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain owed “a debt of gratitude to all who have worked with us to make Afghanistan a better place over the past 20 years and many of them in particular women now urgently need our help, “said the British Prime Minister. the media said.

The British parliament is due to sit on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

“I want to make sure that as a nation we do all we can to provide support to the most vulnerable fleeing Afghanistan so that they can safely start a new life in the UK,” said Interior Minister Priti Patel.

“The Afghan Citizen Resettlement Program will save lives.

The international community is considering how to react to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The group said it would respect women, but many fear a rapid collapse of women’s rights, despite assurances.

Britain is already planning to relocate 5,000 people as part of an Afghan relocation and assistance policy designed to help current and past British government employees. More than 2,000 former Afghan staff and their families have visited Britain under this program since the end of June.

The Conservative government has been pressured by opposition parties and charities to lay out the details of how it will help Afghans.

The new program draws closely on the Syrian resettlement program developed by former Prime Minister David Cameron in 2014, under which more than 20,000 refugees had settled in Britain until February this year, according to the Times. The Afghanistan program has no end date but is expected to involve a similar number of people over the same period, the newspaper added.

In an article published by Patel in the right-wing Daily Telegraph, she called on other countries to help welcome the Afghan refugees.

“The UK is also doing everything it can to encourage other countries to help. Not only do we want to lead by example, but we cannot do it alone, ”she wrote.

The Taliban takeover sparked chaos at Kabul International Airport on Monday as thousands of Afghans attempted to leave – some swarmed the runway, running alongside planes and leaping into the fuselage.

The situation has since calmed down in the capital and evacuations have resumed.

The UK has carried 520 people on military flights since Saturday, including UK citizens, diplomats and Afghan staff.

“The complex situation on the ground means that there will be significant challenges in implementing the program, but the government is working quickly to overcome these obstacles,” the interior ministry said in a statement.