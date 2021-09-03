UK announces new sanctions against Myanmar

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab alleges that the conglomerate Htoo Group and its founder Tay Za are linked to arms deals on behalf of the coup plotters.

The UK has announced new sanctions against Myanmar, saying it was targeting a key military government associate for providing arms and financial support following a coup earlier this year.

Britain’s Foreign Office said it would impose an asset freeze on conglomerate Htoo Group of Companies and its founder Tay Za, adding that the tycoon was involved in arms deals on behalf of the military.

He also said that Htoo contributed funds to Rohingya mine clearance operations in 2017.

The UK has already imposed sanctions on individuals and entities in Myanmar following the February coup.

“The military junta has shown no sign of stopping its brutal attack on the people of Myanmar,” British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.

“Together with our partners, the UK will continue to restrict the junta’s access to funding and the supply of weapons used to kill innocent people, including children, and will target those who support the junta’s actions.”

The sanctions will freeze all UK assets held by Htoo Group and Tay Za and bar the tycoon from entering the country.

The UK has said Tay Za is associated with the military “through its close ties to the former and current junta regimes”.

He accused him of having supported “serious human rights violations in his role of helping the army to obtain weapons”.

The UK has previously sanctioned Myanmar Gems Enterprise, Myanmar Economic Corporation and another military-related conglomerate called Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd.

7 months after the coup #MyanmarWhat is clear is that, whether in towns or villages, the opposition is unbroken and unyielding. This military junta cannot win the hearts and minds of ordinary people and must be held accountable for its crimes against humanity. https://t.co/enNhdbWBNh – Simon Adams (@ SAdamsR2P) September 2, 2021

In July, the United States also sanctioned Burmese Minister of Information Chit Naing, Minister of Investment Aung Naing Oo, Minister of Labor and Immigration Myint Kyaing, and Thet Thet Khine, Minister of Social Protection, Assistance and Resettlement, as well as three members of the powerful State Administrative Council and their families – who are linked to the military coup.

The February military takeover has so far left at least 1,045 people dead, according to the political prisoners’ rights association, with more than 6,000 also currently in detention for opposing the military rulers.

Meanwhile, protests continue across the country to demand the restoration of democracy. In the Sagaing region, hundreds of people staged an overnight strike on Thursday, while a group of Mandalay monks called for an immediate end to the military crackdown.