UK abolishes ‘sexist’ tax on women’s sanitary products – Times of India
LONDON: Brittany abolished the so-called “tampon tax” on Friday, eliminating sales taxes on women sanitary products.
This decision was widely welcomed by women’s rights activists as well as by supporters of the country’s departure from the European Union.
Head of the Treasury Rishi Sunak pledged to end the largely unpopular tampon and sanitary napkin tax in his budget statement in March, but the change could not come into effect until Friday after Britain finally left the economic orbit of the EU.
EU law had prevented member states from reducing the rate of value added tax below 5%, meaning that products at the time were treated as luxury items and not as items essential.
“Sanitary products are essential, so it’s fair that we don’t charge VAT,” Sunak said. “We have already rolled out free health products to schools, colleges and hospitals and this commitment brings us even closer to making them available and affordable to all women.” Britain officially left the bloc’s vast single market for people, goods and services at 11 p.m. London time on Thursday, giving it more leeway to establish its own laws. A new trade deal between the UK and the EU will bring new restrictions and red tape, but for the British Brexi supporters, it means reclaiming the national independence of the EU and its rules. They highlighted the abolition of the stamp tax as an early positive change resulting from Brexit.
The UK treasury previously estimated that the move will save the average woman nearly 40 pounds ($ 55) over her lifetime: “It’s been a long way to get to this point, but finally the sexist tax that has classified sanitary products as non-essential luxury items. can be written into the history books, ”said Felicia Willow, executive director of the women’s rights charity, the Fawcett Society.
