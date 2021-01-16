Ugandan leader for 35 years reelected on vote rigging charges

NAIROBI, Kenya – Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has won a sixth term, the country’s electoral commission said on Saturday after a campaign marred by a deadly crackdown on the opposition, an internet blackout and accusations of tampering and rigging of votes.

The result gives Museveni, who came to power in 1986 and one of Africa’s oldest leaders, a new five-year term. It also caps a bitter and bloody countryside for his opponents – especially his main rival, the musician turned lawmaker Bobi Wine.

Mr. Wine was beaten and bruised, his entire campaign team was arrested and his home was surrounded and raped by the army. On Saturday, Mr Wine challenged the results, saying Mr Museveni’s government had “manufactured” them.

“We have rejected what they broadcast,” he said in a telephone interview from Kampala, the capital. “We have our proofs, but they keep the Internet closed so that we don’t share it with the world,” he said of the blackout that began the day before the January 14 election. “We won,” he added.