Uganda Yoweri Museveni overcomes Bobi wine challenge – for now

Supporters of President Yoweri Museveni celebrated after the results were announced

Uganda’s hotly contested election that saw the country’s longtime leader defeat a former pop star was not without drama, but did it herald a change? The BBC’s Patience Atuhaire report from the capital, Kampala.

It has been presented by some as an election like no other – a 38-year-old musician raised in a Kampala slum was challenging a man who became president 35 years ago.

When Robert Kyagulanyi, better known by his stage name Bobi Wine, first launched his presidential bid, some members of President Yoweri Museveni’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) rejected the threat.

They said it was popular only in the capital, but continued to draw crowds even in the most remote corners of the country. Then, as one government minister pointed out, it was claimed that the excitement around him was simply because he was a celebrity.

But it was more than that.

Tech-savvy and accessible, Bobi Wine used social media to call on young Ugandans – the majority of the population – to work with him towards “a new Uganda”. And they broke it in.

Or at least what it seemed.

Social media is not votes

The authorities certainly seemed shaken. As the campaign climaxed, the tear gas, live ammunition and arrests inflicted on Bobi Wine and his supporters made it clear that the powers that be were leaving nothing to chance.

The NRM was based on tenure and the full force of the state.

Bobi Wine (left) said he would not be intimidated by the force his campaign has encountered

Bobi Wine the interpreter, and not Robert Kyagulanyi the politician, was the person on the electoral track.

He led the crowds – who gathered despite concerns over coronaviruses – into a frenzy with chanting “People’s power, our power,” accompanied by the waving of the arm.

But what he wanted to do with this power was rarely explained at gatherings. Even on the rare occasions when security forces have stopped harassing him, he hardly ever mentioned the problems in his manifesto.

In fact, covering this election boiled down to reporting the violence to which the opposition was subjected, rather than the agenda the candidates presented to the electorate.

The story continues

But the fire of “people’s power” that Bobi Wine had kindled among Ugandans seemed to burn to the ballot box and then die out.

Official figures, which the opposition claims to have been tampered with, will later show that large rallies and the popularity of social media don’t necessarily translate into a majority of votes.

Security forces are stationed near Bobi Wine’s home in Kampala

Bobi Wine got a respectable 35% percentage, but it was almost the same percentage won by the top losing candidate, Kizza Besigye, in 2016. And then, like Dr Besigye, Bobi Wine was confined to his home by the forces. of security.

The aftermath of the election seemed familiar to him.

Before that, the morning of the vote – when opposition optimists dreamed of yet another future – was hazy and cold, quite unusual for a January in Kampala.

“What is the problem?

I arrived in a voting area in Nsambya, at the southern end of town at 7:30 am, to find groups of voters crowded together speaking in low voices.

The large sports field included five polling stations. Voting materials had arrived but voting had not yet started.

As the queues grew longer, spirits soared with the temperatures warming. A young man shouted what everyone must be thinking: “We got here at 6 am! What is holding us back?”

People line up to vote at polling stations in the capital, Kampala

Several others growled, some hurling insults at poll officials. Either his outspokenness paid off or the officials just wanted to get rid of him. When the vote finally began, two hours late, he was placed in the lead.

I walked through town to another large voting area in Nansana, on the north side, where voting was delayed until 10:00 am. With queues as long as the eye could see, I could see the commotion on people’s faces.

“I arrived here and was told it was not my legitimate polling station. When I went to the other side, I was sent back here. I wait. My friend had a voter locator card, but her name does not appear in the register. She got discouraged and left, ”Fatuma Namuleme said.

I remembered similar queues here in 2016, streams of sweat running down the faces of voters standing in the mid-morning sun, waiting for documents to arrive. I remembered heavily armed soldiers disembarking from trucks to take charge of an increasingly tense situation.

That day the voting process in Kampala was so marred by the late delivery of documents that there were protests in some areas and the vote had to be postponed until the next day.

But this time there were only a few police officers armed with batons ensuring the good order of the lines.

With an internet outage and limited access to information from other parts of the capital and the countryside, voting day felt like an anti-climax.

Bobi Wine’s party says there were irregularities in results

As updates from the Election Commission poured in, it became very clear early on where the outcome of the poll was going – five more years for Mr Museveni.

Despite the long lines in Kampala, only 57% of the more than 18 million registered voters voted, 10 percentage points lower than in the last election.

The president’s winning percentage has also declined steadily over the past three elections; from 68% in 2011, to 60.6% in 2016 and 58.6% this year.

And the opposition maintained a grip on Kampala and much of the central region.

Ministers lose their seats

Bobi Wine’s newly formed National Unity Platform (NUP) party has won most parliamentary seats in the central region and will have a total of 56 MPs out of over 500, making it the largest party opposition in parliament.

The NUP has become a hotbed for younger, energetic politicians looking for new alliances that could make a difference.

The 2021 election left the same man at the top, but brought down several bricks from the political house he built in three decades.

Twenty-five cabinet members, including Vice President Edward Ssekandi, lost their parliamentary seats.

And if this election has shown us anything, it is that Ugandans do not suffer from setbacks. Among those who were elected, there are members of the opposition who became NRMs who quickly won ministerial posts by switching sides.

President Museveni spoke to supporters from an open-top car as he entered Kampala after his victory

In his victory speech, Museveni nodded on the need for improved healthcare and education and pledged to boost agriculture and industry. He also attacked politicians who put their interests above those of the masses.

As for the NUP, its leaders are determined to go to court to challenge the result.

But it can be a struggle as Lina Zedriga, the party’s vice president for the northern region, said her polling officers who had evidence of vote rigging were either arrested or disappeared.

‘Don’t give up hope’

Nonetheless, she is patient.

“We will stay as long as we want change,” she said.

“As long as we want the true reflection of the will of the Ugandan people, we will stand firm. We waited 30 years. We are not losing hope at all.

The determination to remain hopeful will depend on whether the young people Bobi Wine has set on fire will be ready to put themselves in danger.

Otherwise, the pattern of the past three decades will repeat itself, with Mr Museveni and the NRM retaining their grip on power.