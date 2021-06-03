Uganda: two people summoned after a report on the BBC investigation

The editor of one of Uganda’s biggest newspapers has been summoned for police questioning after reporting the findings of a BBC investigation into police killings last year in Kampala.

Tabu Butagira is the editor of the Daily Monitor which published the front page article on May 31.

Tony Glencross, chief executive of Nation Media Group, which owns the newspaper, was also summoned.

The two men are believed to have published false news, defamation and incitement.

Mr Butagira told the BBC the charges were “possibly politically motivated” and lawyers for the Daily Monitor would challenge them.

Mr Glencross said both men would comply with the summons, but that he is currently self-isolating after being exposed to Covid-19 and could not appear before police until next week.

BBC documentary Africa Eye Three Killings in Kampala, released on May 31, presented evidence that Ugandan security forces indiscriminately fired at passers-by during a crackdown in the capital Kampala last November, killing and injuring unarmed people, especially women and children.

The Daily Monitor was not involved in the investigation. But following the evidence presented in the BBC film, the newspaper reported that on November 18 at around 2:00 p.m. local time, gunmen in a police truck with registration UP5564 descended Kampala Road, firing live ammunition.

Within about a minute, seven people were shot dead, at least four fatally.

The Ugandan government told the BBC that its security forces were responding to the riots and that those who died on Kampala Road had been killed by “stray bullets”. There is no evidence that any of the seven people shot dead on Kampala Road was in a riot.

NBS, one of the country’s main television channels, generally broadcasts the BBC Africa Eye investigations, but did not broadcast Three Killings in Kampala. However, the documentary went viral on YouTube and WhatsApp in Uganda on May 31, prompting Ugandans to demand accountability.

“The overwhelming evidence [the] government needed to prosecute the officers who killed Ugandans in November is here, ”tweeted Raymond Mujuni, Ugandan journalist and presenter. “May justice prevail.

Another Twitter user, @drlubegaM, cited the evidence presented in the BBC film and challenged Ugandan Police Chief Political Commissioner Asan Kasingye to “produce the killers of our people”.

Jenifa Ochwo wrote: “My prayer has been that at least these atrocious acts be documented for future reference. For the sake of the victims. For history. Our leader tried to erase that or rewrite history. a recording. “

The convocation of MM. Butagira and Glencross highlight the growing hostility facing Ugandan journalists, especially those reporting on opposition to President Yoweri Museveni or criticizing his government.

The press freedom group Reporters Without Borders recorded nearly 40 attacks against journalists in Uganda between November 2020 and March 2021, including 21 physical attacks and eight arrests.

He places the country 125th out of 180 in the World Press Freedom Index, and says that “acts of intimidation and violence against journalists are almost daily in Uganda.”

The Daily Monitor has reported extensively on the November murders and profiled many of the victims.

“The Daily Monitor’s mark of journalism is one that seeks to uncover the truth,” Mr. Butagira said.

“This government is proud [itself] on restoring human security. Therefore, a media house seeking to be accountable for civilians slaughtered in the streets of Kampala should not be equated with a crime in a civilized and democratic society. “