Uganda: Suspected Kampala Bomb Attack After Terrorist Warnings

Police cordoned off the site of the explosion in Kampala

One person was killed and three others injured in a suspected terrorist attack in the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

The explosion erupted in a bar on Saturday night, killing a 20-year-old waitress and scattering panicked revelers into the street outside.

Police said three suspected suicide bombers disguised themselves as clients and placed explosives in a plastic bag.

No group or individual admitted to the attack, which the president called a “terrorist act”.

The explosion comes a week later the UK government has issued a terrorism alert in Uganda.

He warned British citizens of the East African country – where attacks of this type are rare – that “terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks”. He advised them to be vigilant in public places, including restaurants and bars.

Police cordoned off the site of the blast – a popular spot for roast pork and beer, in a largely residential area on the outskirts of town.

Forensic teams scoured the site for evidence

A local mayor told the BBC the community was scared and wondering why someone would target their neighborhood.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga said the suspected suicide bombers ordered food and drinks from the bar, before placing the bag under a table. The explosion went off moments after they left.

Investigators found nails, ball bearings and other metal fragments, Enanga added, suggesting the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device.

Ugandan President Loweri Museveni said on Twitter that the explosion appeared to be an act of terrorism and promised to arrest the culprits.

“The public should not fear, we will defeat this crime as we have defeated all other crimes committed by pigs that do not respect life,” he said.

In 2010, 74 people were killed in bomb attacks which performed at venues in Kampala where football fans were watching the screening of the World Cup final. The masterminds of the attacks, from the militant Islamist group al-Shabab, are serving life sentences.