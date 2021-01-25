Uganda ordered to end house arrest of Bobi Wine

Bobi Wine has been under house arrest with his wife since the elections

A Ugandan court has ordered the military and police to leave the home of opposition politician Bobi Wine.

He has not left his home on the outskirts of the capital Kampala since voting in the presidential election 11 days ago, in which he was declared vice president of President Yoweri Museveni.

Monday’s decision by the High Court in Kampala follows a petition from Bobi Wine lawyers.

The state argued that it should prevent him from organizing protests.

Dozens of people were killed during the campaign – many shot dead by security forces.

Bobi Wine alleges that the election, in which he won 35% of the vote as leader of the National Unity Platform, was rigged.

The Ugandan Election Commission said the vote was peaceful, but the EU, the United Nations and several rights groups have expressed concerns. Apart from an African Union mission, no major international group followed the vote.

In a telephone interview with the BBC World Service a few days after the poll, Bobi Wine, a popular 38-year-old singer whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, said he was “worried about my life and that of my wife”.

Soldiers are seen here by the walls of a neighbor’s compound a day after the election

The BBC’s Patience Atuhaire in Kampala says police officers and armed soldiers were stationed outside the residence of the musician-turned-politician, not allowing anyone to enter or exit.

Several others are patrolling the neighborhood.

Army spokesman Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso told the BBC that security agencies will respect the court order.

What’s next for Bobi Wine?

By Patience Atuhaire, BBC News, Kampala

If the security forces withdraw immediately, Bobi Wine still has at least four days to file a lawsuit challenging the outcome of the vote.

If he takes this route, the court must hear and rule on the motion within 30 days.

National Unity Platform officials had told the BBC that no way had been mapped out because they could not access their party chairman.

In a speech on Facebook Live on Friday, Bobi Wine said Ugandans had the right to protest if they wanted to, although he did not outright call on his supporters to take to the streets.

He is not the first Ugandan opposition leader to be held at home. Kizza Besigye was under house arrest for more than two months after the 2016 elections.

Following the 2011 elections, Dr Besigye launched a series of marching to work protests, rather than contesting the outcome of the ballot in court. They were all violently demolished by the security forces.