Uganda Elections 2021: Who is Bobi Wine?

There has never been a peaceful transfer of power in Uganda, but pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine is hoping to change that by toppling long-time President Yoweri Museveni in Thursday’s vote. BBC Africa correspondent Catherine Byaruhanga takes a look at the challenger.

Weeks before the general election and what could be the biggest day in Bobi Wine’s life, he brought his presidential campaign to his family’s ancestral home.

The 38-year-old pop star, real name Robert Kyagulanyi, made his reputation in the informal settlements of the capital, Kampala, but here in Kanoni, a sleepy rural town in central Uganda, his support is just as evident. .

Hundreds of young people, mostly men dressed in red, seem to come out of the bushes and gardens and encircle his procession. Bobi Wine, also known as the “President of the Ghetto”, climbed through the sunroof of his white Toyota Landcruiser and waved to the crowd – they responded frantically.

Bobi Wine has a staunchly loyal base of young supporters

In an improbable sartorial gesture for a presidential candidate, he began to wear a bulletproof vest and a protective helmet.

In December, a bullet was fired through the windshield of his vehicle, narrowly missing a passenger. Bobi Wine said he believed his life was in danger.

In Kanoni, as had happened countless times during the campaign, he encountered a police and military blockade – tear gas and bullets were fired. Authorities said they were simply trying to disperse the crowds and enforce the Covid-19 guidelines.

But Bobi Wine thought it was another sign of bullying. He has been consistent in saying that it will not be successful because he feels himself at the head of a mass movement.

“People don’t just follow me. People follow an ideal that I represent,” he told the BBC in 2019.

“I haven’t started it and I’m not going to end it. I’m just one of the millions and millions of Ugandans who want better.”

The manifesto of his National Unity Platform (NUP) party focuses on basic needs such as improving access to health care, education, clean water and justice. All of this, says the NUP, can only be done by removing President Museveni from power.

Over the past two decades Bobi Wine’s musical production has been filled with songs about these issues and they have inspired a devout audience.

‘He understands us’

Marion Kirabo, a 23-year-old law student, is in the running for a city councilor and is one of his supporters.

“Even before his political life, he was someone young people could relate to,” she says.

“Especially through his music, one could clearly see that he understood the social issues facing young people, especially young people in the ghetto.”

When President Museveni came to power in 1986, Bobi Wine was about to turn four and lived in Kanoni.

General elections in Uganda. January 14, 2021 [ 18.1m people have registered to vote ] [ 11 candidates are running for president ],[ 1 of the candidates is a woman, Nancy Kalembe ],[ 5 elected terms so far for Yoweri Museveni ],[ 50% plus 1 votes needed for a candidate to avoid a run-off election ],[ 529 MPs will also be elected ], Source: Source: Ugandan Election Commission, Image: A masked woman in front of a mural

Central Uganda had been the battleground for the bush war that brought Museveni’s rebel National Resistance Army and its political wing, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to power.

Bobi Wine’s grandfather, Yozefu Walakira, was part of a different rebel contingent, but every now and then during the conflict he would welcome Mr. Museveni into his home.

Walakira died during the civil war after being injured when his house was bombed – an attack that also killed three members of his family.

Bobi Wine’s family then moved to Kampala, his mother Margaret Nalunkuuma, a nurse, was the main breadwinner and bought land in the Kamwokya slum where the musician lived and built his recording studio now globally. known.

Some of its primary and secondary schools were often within walking distance of Kamwokya.

As a teenager he discovered a passion for the arts, but when he first studied at the prestigious Makerere University, he began his studies in the social sciences. After one semester, he changed courses and started music, dance, and theater, graduating from college in 2003.

‘Campaigning my whole career’

In 2017, the reggae star turned to politics because he saw it as the next logical step.

“You know, throughout my music career, I have sung about the challenges that… people go through,” he told the BBC.

“So it’s like I’ve been campaigning, my whole music career.”

His song Tuliyambala Engule (We Shall Wear the Victor’s Crown) has become one of the campaign’s unofficial anthems.

He won a by-election to become a member of Parliament for Kyaddondo-Est, a constituency north of the capital, and although he is independent, he has aligned himself with the opposition. In a series of by-elections, he campaigned for the candidates who defeated the hopes of the NRM.

There was a sound of regret in Bobi Wine’s voice when he reflected on his rival’s career in a 2019 BBC interview.

“Why did such a popular revolutionary decide to become one of the world’s most despised dictators?” He asked.

“But it’s also a lesson for many of us, knowing that we are saying what President Museveni said when he was in our time. And also to remember that only the idea of ​​building strong institutions can save us. of ourselves. “

Bobi Wine hopes to do what no challenger to Yoweri Museveni has done in the past 35 years

Comparisons between a young M. Museveni – charismatic, energetic and inspiring – with today’s Bobi Wine are hard to escape.

The rebel commander was only 41 when he took power, promising Ugandans’ safety, a stronger economy and a better future.

Some wonder if his new challenger full of idealism and populist rhetoric will not make the same mistakes.

Activist Siperia Mollie Saasirabo, 24, who says she is now in “political exile” in Kenya, is disillusioned with Bobi Wine.

In 2019, she became the face of student protests following a fee hike at Makerere University. For this, she was abducted by people she believed to be soldiers in civilian clothes, severely beaten and left barely conscious.

‘It lacks ideology’

At the end of that year, she briefly joined Bobi Wine’s party but left because of what she saw as a lack of ideological foundation.

“He was asked about his economic system when he was president,” she says, referring to an interview Bobi Wine gave in July 2020 to a local radio station.

“He was asked if he was to the left or to the right of the ideological framework, and his answer was that he was neither to the right nor to the left and he will just use what works. It just doesn’t make sense. for me.”

Aside from the large crowds that gather to support him, like Kanoni’s, it’s hard to say how popular he really is and whether the cheers will turn into votes. Data on registered voters and their voting patterns are very limited.

Francis Kibirige, national coordinator of the Afrobarometer survey in Uganda, has been conducting opinion polls and studies in Uganda since 2000.

He says the question remains whether Bobi Wine has done enough to transcend opposition politics and trim the huge vote President Museveni and the NRM won in previous elections.

He argues that NRM supporters see the party and the president as “the guarantor of peace” and Bobi Wine’s NUP has not done enough to persuade them otherwise.

Bobi Wine (L) says he won’t be intimidated by the force his campaign has encountered

As in most of the previous five elections led by Mr. Museveni, this one was marred by allegations of violence against the opposition, the press and civil society activists. In November, at least 54 people were killed after police and soldiers entered to break up protests against Bobi Wine’s arrest.

In this context, some are already wondering about the validity of the vote.

Bobi Wine, however, encouraged people to vote and said voters should make sure there is no rigging at polling stations.

There is no illusion that overthrowing Mr. Museveni will be easy. “Although we know we are facing brute force, we are confident,” he told the BBC in an interview in 2020.

“We are confident because the Ugandan people are on our side. And we are confident because history is on our side.”