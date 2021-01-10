Uganda elections 2021: how ex-rebel Yoweri Museveni stayed in power for 35 years

Composite of images of Yoweri Museveni

Ugandans under 35 – and that’s over three-quarters of the population – have known only one president.

Yoweri Museveni, who came to power following an armed uprising in 1986, defied the political laws of gravity that brought down other longtime leaders in the region.

The 76-year-old’s rise to the top has been accompanied by a long period of peace and great developmental changes for which many are grateful. But he has succeeded in maintaining his grip on power by encouraging a cult of personality, employing favoritism, undermining independent institutions, and pushing aside opponents.

In the last election, five years ago, when he raised the issue of his resignation, he asked: “How do I get out of a banana plantation that I have planted and which has started to bear fruit? “

For this revolutionary, the harvest is still not over.

My introduction to the President took place in the 1990s in the form of a play in which the turbulences of the Milton Obote and Idi Amin years were performed.

The play culminates on January 26, 1986, with Mr. Museveni’s National Resistance Army liberating the country, putting an end to wars and senseless killings.

It is this image of man as a liberator and bearer of peace upon which many Ugandans have been brought up and are reminded of at every opportunity.

Presidential press-ups

He is also a father figure and grandfather.

Many young Ugandans refer to the president by the nickname “Sevo”, and he affectionately calls them Bazukulu (which means grandchildren in the Luganda language).

But the father doesn’t think of himself as a typical aging patriarch, lying in his favorite chair with his busy children and grandchildren.

In his campaign for his sixth elected term, which appears to have started just after the last election, he has traveled the country, starting factories, opening up roads and new markets.

And with an eye on his relatively young challenger, 38-year-old former pop star Bobi Wine, Mr. Museveni was keen to show his vitality. Last April, to encourage exercise during the lockdown, he was filmed doing push-ups and then repeated the trick a few times, including in front of cheering college students in November.

The story continues

After work last night, I challenged my Bazukulu to an indoor workout. We did forty push-ups. Just as I have always advised, even in your home you can stay safe and stay fit and healthy. pic.twitter.com/LKjqwViwlE – Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) Aug 5, 2020

“If your father loves you, he has to empower you. Over the next five years ‘Sevo’ will ensure that when we finish school we will be able to find work,” says Angela Kirabo, 25 years. the issue of youth unemployment, which is a source of major concern.

The economics graduate is a proud Muzukulu (grandchild), having grown up in a family supporting the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). She also served as the party’s chapter vice president at the university and believes the president still has a lot to offer after 35 years in office.

Presidential age limits revoked

One of his closest friends and advisers, John Nagenda, says Mr. Museveni’s selflessness is one of the reasons for his ability to inspire loyalty.

“He was ready to die for Uganda. I would say we are very lucky to have him,” said the 82-year-old.

“Most of the other people I know who have been presidents, they wanted to do it for themselves; they wanted fame. But Museveni wants to do [it] for the country and the continent… he is an Africanist. “

General elections in Uganda. January 14, 2021 [ 18.1m people have registered to vote ] [ 11 candidates are running for president ],[ 1 of the candidates is a woman, Nancy Kalembe ],[ 5 elected terms so far for Yoweri Museveni ],[ 50% plus 1 votes needed for a candidate to avoid a run-off election ],[ 529 MPs will also be elected ], Source: Source: Ugandan Election Commission, Image: A masked woman in front of a mural

However, according to the original clauses of the 1995 constitution, the president should not have run again after 2005.

Indeed, prior to that, it was widely accepted that he was against staying in power, sweeping questions over the idea, saying he would rather return to his farm.

Journalist William Pike, who at one point was considered very close to the president and the NRA, described in his memoir how upset the president really was when asked at a dinner party in the early years 1990 if he wanted to stay in power for the rest of the 90s. His life.

Museveni said, ‘Of course not,’ but he was clearly pissed off at what he considered to be a real insult. He wasn’t pretending. At this point, he really had no intention of sticking around. power, ”Pike wrote.

But something changed in 2004, though it was never clear what exactly it was, and its MPs endorsed the idea that the constitution should be amended to remove presidential term limits. .

He was given the green light to stand up until he was 75.

And then in December 2017, the constitutional hurdle of an age limit for a presidential candidate was also lifted – an issue that led to brawls in parliament and a police raid on the building.

Many saw this as the NRM’s way of allowing Mr. Museveni to become president for life.

It is not for nothing that Parliament felt compelled to reward the longtime leader. The willingness of MPs to accept changes has a lot to do with the fact that they felt they owed their position to the Speaker.

Fewer challenges to authority

The importance of favoritism extends throughout society.

It sometimes manifests itself in development programs for women, market vendors and government jobs. In a country where 15% of young people are unemployed and more than 21% of the population lives in poverty, aligning with the right party can save an entire village from misery.

But his supporters say Uganda’s transformation is a positive reason to give Museveni five more years.

“If you come from the north and the east, you will understand that a great achievement of peace has been achieved. For 20 years these areas have been plunged into war, ”says Jacob Eyeru, 28, who heads the government’s National Youth Council.

While acknowledging that unemployment is a concern, he adds that the NRM has “transformed the economy to make it not only competitive regionally but also globally competitive”.

Museveni supporters believe he still has a lot to offer

Despite these changes, he also weakened the independence of some of the country’s main institutions in order to reduce the number of challenges to his authority.

The judiciary has not been spared and has been accused in recent years of recruiting “senior judges”, loyal to the government.

When judges made independent decisions, they sometimes found themselves at odds with the authorities.

For example, on December 16, 2005, highly trained security agents raided the High Court in the capital, Kampala, and again arrested members of the People’s Redemption Army of suspected rebels, who had come from be acquitted of treason charges.

“They turned the Temple of Serenity into a theater of war,” Judge James Ogoola wrote in a poem about the incident titled Rape of the Temple.

When it comes to contesting election results, the outcome of every presidential race since 2001 has been challenged in court. In all cases, the courts ruled that the irregularities were not serious enough to justify an annulment.

The media have also seen their independence threatened.

At first glance, Uganda has a vibrant media industry that has grown to hundreds of private radio and television stations, print media and internet services under the leadership of Mr. Museveni.

“In the early days, before cynicism and decay set in, there was a tinge of intellectualism within the regime that tolerated dissenting opinions and was able to debate and disagree with them,” says Daniel Kalinaki, managing editor of Nation Media Group in Kampala.

But outlets have been looted and journalists arrested as government leaders have grown “thinner and thinner,” Kalinaki added.

But perhaps the most important factor in Mr. Museveni’s longevity is how any potential opposing force has been sterilized.

Opposition supporters shot dead

As it became clear 20 years ago that he was going to stay in power, some of his former associates began to separate. In doing so, the security forces, presented as a popular police and army, turned their weapons against these political opponents.

Kizza Besigye of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change, a former doctor for Mr. Museveni, first came against him in the 2001 elections. He was detained and prosecuted on numerous charges, including of rape and treason, but was never convicted.

Presidential candidate Bobi Wine has proven to be a popular draw for many young voters

Now that Bobi Wine, a singer real name Robert Kyagulanyi, is seriously questioning the president’s power, he has become the latest politician to face the wrath of the men in uniform.

The MP, whose star power draws huge crowds of young people, was brutally arrested during a colleague’s partial election campaign in the northwestern city of Arua in 2018. He later faced charges of treason which were then abandoned.

On the campaign trail for this election, police arrested, tear gas and shot him and his supporters for defying coronavirus restrictions on the gathering of large groups.

During the two days of protests in November after Bobi Wine’s arrest, 54 people were killed, many of whom were reportedly shot dead by security forces.

Putting your head above the parapet in Uganda is a brave choice and anyone looking to challenge Mr Museveni should have no doubts about the level of harassment he is likely to face.

During his 35 years at the helm, he has come to sit at the top of power where he is in total control. He also managed to reinvent himself.

While he was once the political upstart in his early forties, anyone taking on that role is now at risk of incurring his considerable anger.