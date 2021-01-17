Uganda election: Bobi Wine “ fears for life ” after Museveni’s victory

Soldiers were seen near the home of opposition leader Bobi Wine

Uganda’s main opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine said his life was in danger following Thursday’s election which saw Yoweri Museveni win a sixth term.

The singer-turned-politician told the BBC he dismissed the results “with the contempt they deserve.”

He alleged that there had been numerous irregularities, but Mr Museveni called Uganda’s fairest vote.

The campaign was marred by violence in which dozens of people died.

Just before election day, the government shut down the internet, a move condemned by election observers.

They said confidence in the count was tainted by the multi-day cutoff. A government minister told the BBC on Saturday evening that Internet service would be restored “very soon”.

In a telephone interview with the BBC World Service, Bobi Wine, the stage name of Robert Kyagulanyi, 38, said he was “worried about my life and that of my wife”.

He said he was not allowed to leave his home which was surrounded by security forces.

“No one is allowed to come out or enter our house. In addition, all journalists – local and international – have been prevented from accessing me here at home,” he said.

Bobi Wine says he represents the younger generation

The result gives President Museveni, 76 years old and in power since 1986, five more years in the presidency.

What are the latest election results?

“Election Commission declares Yoweri Museveni … elected President of the Republic of Uganda,” Election Commission Chairman Judge Simon Mugenyi Byabakama said on Saturday.

He said the turnout was 57% of the nearly 18 million registered voters.

Earlier, Mr Byabakama said the vote was peaceful and called on Bobi Wine to make public the evidence of his fraud allegations.

General elections in Uganda. January 16, 2021 [ 5.85 million votes were won by Yoweri Museveni, according to the Electoral Commission. ],[ 3.48 million votes were won by Bobi Wine, his main rival, the commission said. ],[ 6 elected terms as president for Museveni. Bobi Wine has vowed to provide proof of voting fraud. ],[ 2,000 The number of observers deployed by the Africa Elections Watch coalition, which said they had observed irregularities. ], Source: Source: Ugandan Election Commission, Image: Graffiti on a wall shows the layout of a polling station at the headquarters of the electoral commission in Kampala, Uganda

The opposition candidate said earlier: “I will be happy to share videos of all frauds and irregularities as soon as the Internet is restored.”

But speaking after being declared the winner, Museveni said: “Machine voting has avoided cheating.

“But we’re going to check and see how many people voted by fingerprints and how many of them voted just using the register.”

Mr. Museveni also warned that “foreign interference will not be tolerated”.

The EU, the United Nations and several rights groups have expressed concerns. Apart from an African Union mission, no major international group followed the vote.

Earlier this week, the United States – a major aid donor to Uganda – canceled his diplomatic observation mission in the country, saying the majority of its staff were denied permission to monitor polling places.

the The US State Department said the vote took place in “an environment of intimidation of fear.”

Bobi Wine will continue to play a role

By Catherine Byaruhanga, BBC News, Kampala

President Yoweri Museveni has seen countless challengers during his three decades in power – aided by constitutional changes, which have allowed him to continue running for office.

Its assurances of security and economic stability continue to win votes. It’s easy to underestimate how memories of decades of civil war and a failed state still cast a shadow over this country.

Bobi Wine rejects the results and says he will present evidence of voter rigging and intimidation. The opposition leader throws a lonely figure – in his house on the outskirts of Kampala.

His main advisers have been arrested or are in hiding. Nonetheless, he will continue to play a key role in Ugandan politics.

Its National Unity Platform is expected to be the largest opposition party in parliament. What he says and does can inspire millions of people both in Uganda and across Africa, where young political movements are taking root.

Who is Yoweri Museveni?

Mr. Museveni, who came to power following an armed uprising in 1986, was the head of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

President Yoweri Museveni says he represents stability

He has long been portrayed to Ugandans as a liberator and a bearer of peace.

But he has managed to maintain his grip on power through a mixture of encouragement of a personality cult, favoritism, compromise of independent institutions and sidelining of opponents, says Patience Atuhaire of the BBC.

Who is Bobi Wine?

The reggae star is known by his followers as the “president of the ghetto”.

His party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), campaigns for basic needs like improving access to health care, education, clean water and justice.

Over the past two decades, Bobi Wine’s musical production has been filled with songs on these issues and they have inspired a devout audience.

He grew up in the Kamwokya slum in Kampala where he later built his now world famous recording studio.