Uber’s losses grow as incentives to attract drivers affect revenue

Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday reported an increase in losses even as travel and deliveries surged, with driver incentives affecting the revenues of the rideshare and food delivery business.

Uber recorded an adjusted second-quarter loss of $ 509 million before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization – a measure that excludes one-time costs, including stock-based compensation – widening the losses by nearly 150 million dollars from the first quarter.

Uber shares fell 6% in after-hours trading after closing the day down 2.2%.

Analysts on average expected the company to report adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of about $ 324.5 million, according to data from Refinitiv.

But the company reaffirmed its goal of achieving profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis at the end of this year and said it would cut losses to $ 100 million in the third quarter.

Uber said passengers returned to its platform in greater numbers in July and expects the trend to continue in the coming months, along with heavy food delivery orders.

This assumes that the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus does not reverse a gradual reopening of the U.S. economy, an issue rival Lyft Inc said on Tuesday it was monitoring.

Uber said in a presentation to investors that the uncertainty of the Delta variant continues to impact visibility.

But investors are worried about the continued shortage of drivers in the industry as demand increases. Lyft said on Tuesday it expected the limited supply of drivers to continue into the next quarter.

Uber said on Wednesday that monthly active drivers and food deliverers had increased by 50%, to nearly 420,000 drivers from February to July.

Uber spent $ 250 million on incentive investments for drivers in the second quarter, which increased losses in its ridesharing business.

The company had urged drivers to take advantage of the incentives before wages fell to pre-COVID-19 levels as more drivers return to the platform.

Uber’s delivery unit, which includes restaurant delivery service Uber Eats, reduced losses on a quarterly basis and more than doubled gross bookings from a year ago.

Overall, the company reported second-quarter revenue of $ 3.9 billion, beating average analysts’ estimates of $ 3.75 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Uber overtook Uber Eats, which was a winner of the pandemic, by acquiring rival startup Postmates and last mile alcohol delivery company Drizly.

Uber is also expanding its grocery delivery business, after announcing partnerships with Albertsons Companies Inc and Costco Wholesale Corp.

In July, Uber also announced the acquisition of logistics company Transplace for around $ 2.25 billion, a windfall for its freight delivery unit, which is now expected to break even based on Adjusted EBITDA. by the end of 2022.