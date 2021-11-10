Uber sued by US for charging disabled passengers ‘wait time’ fees

The administration of United States President Joe Biden said Uber failed to “make reasonable changes” and ensure “fair rates” for passengers with disabilities.

Uber Technologies Inc. has been sued by the Biden administration for charging disabled passengers a “wait time” fee and allegedly denying their claims, making them feel like “second class” citizens.

Uber’s failure to “make reasonable changes” to its wait time charge policy and to ensure “fair rates” for passengers with disabilities who need more time to board vehicles is discriminatory under the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday in a San Francisco Federal Court.

The Justice Department is asking the court to block Uber’s policy and seek damages to compensate passengers, including for the emotional distress they suffered, as well as a civil penalty.

“A wait time fee is charged to all passengers to compensate drivers after a two minute wait, but has never been intended for passengers who are ready at their designated pickup location but need more time to get in the car, ”Uber spokesman Matt Kallman said. an email. “We recognize that many disabled passengers depend on Uber for their transportation needs, which is why we have been in active discussions with the Department of Justice on how to resolve any concerns or confusion ahead of this surprising and disappointing trial. “

In its complaint, the government cited the experience of two disabled passengers, including a 52-year-old quadriplegic woman who relied on Uber to get to and from her apartment in Louisville, Ky., To a rehab facility about five blocks away. of houses. The unidentified woman was told by an Uber representative that nothing could be done when she requested reimbursement of the wait time charge, according to the complaint.

“Uber’s refusal to refund their money or change their wait time charge policy makes passenger A feel like a second class citizen,” the government said.

Likewise, a 34-year-old man with cerebral palsy was “angry, frustrated and upset” after seeing Uber accusing him of his disability and started turning down claims after initially giving him refunds. according to the complaint.

Uber said in its statement that it recently updated its app to automatically remove fees for any runner who certifies they are disabled.

Uber’s ridesharing business was decimated as Covid-19 lockdowns kept people at home and created demand. The carpooling sector has since rebounded strongly against a backdrop of improving Covid-19 conditions and increasing vaccination rates. Uber said bookings increased 67% in the third quarter from a year earlier.

The case is United States of America v. Uber Technologies, Inc., 3: 21-cv-08735, Northern District of California (San Francisco).