UAE withdraw diplomats from Lebanon following Saudi-led war in Yemen

Michel Aoun calls for dialogue to try to mitigate a diplomatic rupture with the Gulf countries while the United Arab Emirates are the last to sever diplomatic relations.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has expressed his intention to restore diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia after the kingdom summons its ambassador, expels the envoy from Beirut and bans Lebanese imports.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday announced it would withdraw its diplomats and called on its nationals not to travel to Lebanon.

“The United Arab Emirates have announced the withdrawal of their diplomats from Lebanon in solidarity with the brother Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. It “also decided to prohibit its citizens from going to Lebanon”.

In a tweet, President Aoun said Lebanon aspires to maintain good communication with Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Gulf states.

“We want to establish the best relations with the kingdom and strengthen them by signing bilateral agreements,” Aoun said on Saturday.

The Houthis “defend themselves”

The comments followed a nearly three-hour meeting of a ministerial crisis management group, in which Education Minister Abbas Halabi said the government could not afford to resign due to diplomatic dispute.

“The country cannot be left without a government” because of other pressing issues, and will continue to work to resolve the rift, said Halabi.

The diplomatic crisis stems in part from a television interview in which Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi criticized the Saudi Arabia-led military intervention in Yemen, claiming that the Iran-aligned Houthis “stand by. defend… against external aggression ”.

Kordahi, who has the backing of Iran-backed Hezbollah, said the interview was taped more than a month before he was appointed minister. He has so far refused to apologize or resign following the comments.

The comments dealt the worst blow to Saudi-Lebanese relations since Detention of Saad al-Hariri in 2017 in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia expelled the envoy from Lebanon and banned all Lebanese imports on Friday, and Bahrain and Kuwait followed suit, giving Lebanon’s top diplomats 48 hours to exit.

Riyadh has also banned all goods from Lebanon. In April, he had published a ban on the import of fruits and vegetables due to what he said was an increase in drug trafficking that Beirut couldn’t stop.

Government crippled

The six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries – also including Qatar and Oman – condemned Kordahi’s comments.

The dispute sparked calls from some senior politicians for Kordahi’s resignation, while others opposed it.

Kordahi’s resignation would have repercussions that could threaten Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s coalition government, tasked with dealing with a financial crisis that the World Bank considers one of the worst in modern history.

His resignation could push Hezbollah-backed ministers and his ally Amal to follow suit at a time when the government is already crippled by a dispute over a demand in the port explosion of August 2020.

The Arab League has expressed concern on a rapid deterioration of Lebanese-Gulf relations and called on the Gulf countries “to reflect on the proposed measures to be taken … in order to avoid other negative effects on the collapse of the Lebanese economy”.