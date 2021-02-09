UAE space probe Amal enters orbit on Mars

This feat makes the UAE the fifth space agency to reach the planet as its plans for a colony on Mars by 2117.

The UAE’s first mission to Mars has entered Red Planet orbit after a seven-month, 494 million-kilometer (307 million-mile) journey, allowing it to begin sending data to the atmosphere and the Martian climate.

Mission control officials applauded Tuesday, visibly relieved after a tense half hour as Amal, an Arab for Hope, performed a “burn” to slow himself down enough to be dragged down by Martian gravity.

“Contact with #HopeProbe has been re-established. The insertion of the orbit of Mars is now complete, ”said the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC).

“To the people of UAE, Arab and Muslim nations, we announce the successful arrival in orbit of Mars. Praise be to God, ”said Omran Sharaf, the mission’s project manager.

Amal had to perform a series of turns and engine fire to get into orbit, reducing his speed to 18,000 km / h (11,200 mph) from over 121,000 km / h (75,000 mph).

Tuesday’s announcement makes the UAE space agency the fifth to reach Mars.

The probes launched by China and NASA just after liftoff from the United Arab Emirates in July last year are also expected to reach the planet this month.

The Emirates Mars mission, which cost around $ 200 million, launched the Hope probe from a Japanese space center.

The Mars program is part of the UAE’s efforts to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its dependence on oil. His space agency has a plan for a Mars settlement by 2117.

It aims to provide a complete picture of the Martian atmosphere for the first time, by studying daily and seasonal changes.