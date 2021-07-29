UAE sends 6 detainees from Gitmo to Yemen over concerns

CAIRO (AP) – The United Arab Emirates sent six Yemeni detainees who were first held at the US base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, then in the Arab Gulf Federation, in their home country Yemen , the men’s families and a government official said Thursday.

The transfer comes as former detainees could face significant dangers at home in Yemen, which is largely lawless after years of civil war. The men have been held for years in the UAE without charge, their families said.

According to the Yemeni official, the six men landed earlier this week in the eastern province of Hadramawt, Yemen. The detainees were rehabilitated while in the United Arab Emirates, the official said, adding that they would all be released and reunited with their families in the coming weeks.

The official, who requested anonymity to discuss the transfer with media, said the men would continue to be monitored by Yemeni security.

United Nations rights experts said last year that forcibly return detainees to Yemen could be a violation of international law. Experts said the men could be tortured or ill-treated once they return to Yemen.

The six were among 19 detainees – 18 Yemenis and one Russian – who were recovered in Afghanistan and Pakistan after the September 11 attacks. The 19 were in custody in the United Arab Emirates between 2015 and 2017, when the United States freed them from Guantanamo.

After the release of the six this week, 13 of the original group remain detained in the United Arab Emirates.

The continued detention of the men violated promises made by US officials when they were sent to the UAE. In sporadic phone calls from undisclosed locations in the UAE, several whispered to their families that as bad as life in Guantanamo was, they wish they could return, The Associated Press reported last year. UN experts said the men were “subjected to continued arbitrary detention in an undisclosed location” in the Emirates.

Emirati authorities did not comment publicly on the surrender and the UAE Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

A relative of one of the detainees shared photos of the first emotional encounter between an inmate and his now adult son and the two hugging each other. But he and other relatives remain concerned for the safety of their family members. His name and the full names of the Yemeni detainees are withheld for fear of reprisals.

The US-based American Center for Law and Justice has welcomed the release of the six Emirati detainees, but urged the Yemeni government to “continue to take full care of them to help them out. integrate into society and lead a normal life ”.

Yemen, the poorest country in the Arab world, has been ravaged by a bitter civil war since 2014. Torture and arbitrary detention are rife in secret and formal prison networks run by various factions controlling different parts of the country.

The return of the Yemenis comes after a Moroccan detained for 19 years without charge at Guantanamo joined his family in the North African kingdom earlier this month. Abdullatif Nasser, now 56, is the first inmate from the Guantánamo Bay center to be transferred to the custody of his home country under the administration of President Joe Biden.

Rights groups have called the detentions and the Guantanamo detention camp, opened under President George W. Bush after the 2001 Al-Qaida terrorist attacks, a historic US misconduct. There were allegations of torture during initial interrogations and challenges to the legality of military courts. The Bush administration and its supporters have called the camp, on a US naval base in Cuba, essential for safely handling international terrorism suspects.

Nearly 800 detainees passed through Guantanamo. Of the remaining 39, 10 are eligible for transfer, 17 are eligible to go through the review process for a possible transfer, another 10 are involved in the military commission process used to prosecute detainees and two have been sentenced, said a senior administration official. .

The 10 people eligible for the transfer are from Yemen, Pakistan, Tunisia, Algeria and the United Arab Emirates.

