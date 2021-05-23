World

UAE says readiness to facilitate Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts – Times of India the Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 1 hour ago
0 1 1 minute read

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan. (File photo)

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates stands ready to facilitate peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians, the United Arab Emirates The official news agency reported on Sunday, citing Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nayhan.
Sheikh Mohamed’s comments came during a phone call with the Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, expressing support for Egypt’s efforts to strengthen a ceasefire agreed to by Israel and the Palestinians after 11 days of fighting.
The UAE, which signed an agreement last year to normalize relations with Israel, “stands ready to work with all parties to preserve the ceasefire and find new ways to reduce the escalation and achieve peace, “said the quoted press agency. Sheikh Mohammed as saying.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 1 hour ago
0 1 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Lava from the Congo volcano flows below the regional capital

2 hours ago

Pfizer, AstraZeneca effective against viral strain found in India

4 hours ago

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake shakes southern Philippines – Times of India

6 hours ago

UPDATE 1 – IAEA will not have access to images of Iranian nuclear sites, senior lawmaker says

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button