UAE says readiness to facilitate Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts – Times of India the Times of India

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan. (File photo)

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates stands ready to facilitate peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians, the United Arab Emirates The official news agency reported on Sunday, citing Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nayhan.

Sheikh Mohamed’s comments came during a phone call with the Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sissi , expressing support for Egypt’s efforts to strengthen a ceasefire agreed to by Israel and the Palestinians after 11 days of fighting.

The UAE, which signed an agreement last year to normalize relations with Israel, “stands ready to work with all parties to preserve the ceasefire and find new ways to reduce the escalation and achieve peace, “said the quoted press agency. Sheikh Mohammed as saying.