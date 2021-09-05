UAE deploys plan to invest in economy and liberalize laws

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United Arab Emirates on Sunday announced a major plan to boost its economy and liberalize strict residency laws for expatriates, as the country seeks to clean up its finances and attract residents and foreign capital.

The country’s plan to attract foreign talent reflects a growing contrast with other oil-rich Persian Gulf economies which are becoming increasingly protectionist. Although many of the revisions promised by Emirati ministers remained vague at a press conference, their intentions to increase spending after the devastation of the pandemic and relax laws to attract more residents were clear.

Abdulla bin Touq, the Minister of the Economy, has pledged that the UAE government will inject some $ 13.6 billion into the economy over the next year. He presented a series of investment opportunities for countries to boost development by 10% in the coming years.

“We are convinced that these investment support projects will make (the United Arab Emirates) one of the most capable economies in the world,” he proclaimed at the government’s first major in-person press conference. since the pandemic.

For years since gaining independence, the UAE has linked employment to residency status, giving employers inordinate power and forcing people to immediately leave the country once they lose their jobs. The new plans give residents more time to look for other jobs after job separation, allow young people over 15 to find employment while living with their parents, and allow widows and divorced couples to live longer without visa restrictions in the country.