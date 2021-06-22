World
UAE capital apparently offers Covid-19 vaccines to tourists – Times of India
DUBAI: The capital of the United Arab Emirates has apparently started offering the coronavirus for free vaccines to tourists arriving in the emirate, a move that could attract travelers and help revive the country’s struggling tourism industry.
While Abu Dhabi has made no official announcement on the matter, the health authority’s phone app on Tuesday showed updated criteria for access to vaccines, saying visitors to the capital could now check out. get vaccinated against Covid-19 by presenting their passport.
Passport holders must be eligible for entry visas on arrival, the guidelines said, without providing further information. Previously, those vaccinated in the emirate had to prove that they Emirates residence.
the United Arab EmiratesThe government-run media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Abu Dhabi will lift mandatory quarantine measures for travelers from an approved list of countries from July 1.
The Federation of Seven Sheikhs is one of the fastest vaccination campaigns in the world, with 14.6 million doses administered to its population of over 9 million.
The country has relied heavily on support from the Chinese state Sinopharm shot and even started manufacturing Sinopharm earlier this year.
Abu Dhabi and the neighboring emirate of Dubai also offer the Pfizer-BioNtech snapshot.
Since March, anyone over the age of 16 in the country has the right to be vaccinated.
With its small population and abundant vaccine supply, the UAE has sent deliveries of free vaccines to places in need, such as Egypt, Gaza Strip and Indian Ocean island nation of Seychelles.
As immunization inequalities become increasingly glaring around the world, Abu Dhabi’s expanded access to vaccines could prove to be a major draw for people frustrated by slow vaccination campaigns in their countries of origin. sharply increasing.
But medical tourism for vaccines has also raised ethical concerns about limited access to those who can afford to travel far while others remain vulnerable and exposed.
Throughout the year, Abu Dhabi kept strict anti-Covid measures in place, even closing its border with Dubai.
When it reopens, the capital this month announced a new “green pass” system that limits access to public places to those who can show proof of vaccination or a recent negative virus test.
Dubai, the regional financial hub home to long-haul carrier Emirates, has not disclosed plans to vaccinate tourists.
