UAE calls for urgent diplomacy to end conflict in Libya

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The United Arab Emirates on Friday called for an urgent renewal of diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Libya and said it was ready to work with the new US administration and all other members of the United Nations Security Council United to restore peace to the oil-rich North African nation.

The statement by UAE Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh was released a day after the United States called on Russia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to immediately cease military interventions in Libya, as demanded. a ceasefire agreement, and to accept Libyan sovereignty as it prepares to unify its government, hold elections and end years of fighting.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the 15 members of the Security Council also on Thursday called on all foreign and mercenary forces to leave Libya immediately.

Nusseibeh did not mention US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Richard Mills singling out the top three foreign donors from rival Libya governments in a speech to the Security Council, a change in President Joe’s administration Biden, over the Trump administration’s unclear stance on Libya.

Instead, she focused on the Security Council, where the United States is a veto member along with Russia, China, Britain, and France.

“The UAE welcomes the Council’s call for all foreign forces to withdraw from Libya,” Nusseibeh said. “Foreign intervention in the conflict must cease now.”

Since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and later killed dictator Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has been in turmoil, divided between rival administrations in the east and the west, each supported by a range of militias and foreign powers.

Turkey is the main boss of the UN-backed government in the capital, Tripoli, while the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt support the forces of military commander Khalifa Hifter who rules most of the east and from the south of the country.

Nusseibeh said that “the UAE has always supported a comprehensive and lasting political solution to the Libyan crisis,” stressing that peace is also essential for the Middle East, North Africa and the Mediterranean region.

The UAE Ambassador said the first priority was to preserve and strengthen the October ceasefire agreement between warring parties in Libya, which she said “will enable a political process and a transition led by Libya ”.

At Thursday’s council meeting, acting UN envoy to Libya Stephanie Williams said “blatant foreign interference continues”, indicating that flights carrying military goods continue on both sides and “Undermine” the ceasefire agreement. She called on all foreign fighters and mercenaries who are supposed to leave Libya by January 23 to leave now.