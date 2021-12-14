U.S. war on abortion rights will hurt women around the world

The United States Supreme Court may be on the verge of one of the biggest setbacks in abortion rights in the country in a generation. The court is considering overturning its 50-year-old ruling which recognized a woman’s constitutional right to have an abortion before the fetus becomes “viable” at 24 weeks. Many states in the US are standing up with so-called “trigger laws” to ban abortion already on the books. However, the effect of the court’s ruling next year is likely to be felt more strongly outside the country.

In the United States itself, overturning the iconic Roe v Wade 1973 case wouldn’t end legal abortions – it would simply leave it up to states to decide when abortions can take place. At least 17 states have already passed laws guaranteeing a woman’s right to abortion, meaning that access to it would be largely determined by where one lives. While such uneven access would undoubtedly harm women’s health, even then the effect might not be so severe. Even before Roe v Wade, official deaths from illegal abortions in the United States had fallen from 2,700 in 1930 to just under 200 in 1965, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion think tank. While these are only official numbers and the actual numbers may be much higher, the trend is still undeniable.

Outside the United States, the situation is much worse. Ninety-seven percent of unsafe abortions and associated deaths occur in Africa, Latin America, and South and West Asia, according to Doctors Without Borders. In Kenya, unsafe abortions continue to be one of the leading causes of maternal morbidity and mortality, with a 2002 study showing that 20,000 women were seen each year for abortion-related complications in hospitals alone in Kenya. public sector, with nearly 3,000 deaths each year.

What, one might ask, has this to do with the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States? The battle for abortion rights in the United States is just one of the stakes in the country’s so-called “culture wars”. The arena of these wars has gradually widened to include much of the globe as both sides seek to impose their particular ideas on the rest of the world. An investigation by openDemocracy last year found that American right-wing Christian groups had spent at least $ 280 million in “black money” to ramp up campaigns against abortion and LGBTQ people around the world.

In Africa alone, more than 20 of these groups, known to fight access to safe abortion, contraceptives and comprehensive sexuality education, have spent at least $ 54 million since 2007, raising the Africa is the second largest expenditure for these groups after Europe. abroad. The pernicious effect of these groups was highlighted in Uganda’s infamous “Kill the Gays” bill – which prescribed the death penalty for homosexuality and prison terms for “promoting homosexuality” and knowing a homosexual person and not denouncing him. According to David Bahati, the Ugandan MP who sponsored it, the bill was designed by a group of influential social conservatives, including politicians, known as The Fellowship, who directed it against Uganda. because it was “too late” to propose such legislation in America. Tellingly, Bahati was hoping for a Republican victory in 2016 to save his bill, and although he got his wish, the bill was distasteful even to the Trump administration. (Earlier this year, Uganda passed a law further criminalizing same-sex relationships and sex work, arguing that Ugandans were not “adult” enough to appreciate gay rights.)

The detrimental effects of exporting national culture wars to the United States can be seen in the disaster of the so-called “war on drugs”. The United States has been the primary driving force behind global interdiction efforts and has essentially sought to use international conventions to impose its own drug puritanism on the world. The cost in lives has been paid by the poor in the global South as the number of people using drugs appears largely unchanged. Likewise, studies from around the world have shown that criminalizing abortion does not reduce the number of procedures – it does not save the unborn child. A survey of 197 countries by the Guttmacher Institute found that abortion occurs at roughly equal rates in areas where it is legal and areas where it is severely restricted. This means that the main effect of abortion bans is to kill and maim women and girls by reducing the proportion of safe abortions.

Armed with a victory in the United States Supreme Court, it is more than likely that American groups would redouble their efforts to extend abortion restrictions around the world, with deadly consequences for women and girls of the whole world. In Kenya, where nearly half of all pregnancies are unintended, further tightening of abortion restrictions, despite the ambiguous language of the constitution – which allows abortion to protect the life and health of the mother and when “any other written law permits” – could be catastrophic.

