U.S. to donate 750,000 COVID injections to Taiwan amid dispute with China

The US donation comes after Taiwan accused China of trying to block the island from accessing vaccines internationally.

The United States will give Taiwan 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, as part of the country’s plan to share millions of vaccines around the world, a delegation of US senators said, after Taipei complained that the China was hampering its efforts to access injections.

Senator Tammy Duckworth, who landed in Taiwan with two of her colleagues on Sunday, said their trip underscores bipartisan support for the democratic island that Beijing claims as its own territory.

“We are here as friends because we know that Taiwan is going through a difficult time right now, which is why it was especially important for the three of us to be here in a bipartisan way,” said Duckworth.

“It was essential for the United States that Taiwan be included in the first group to receive vaccines, as we recognize your urgent need and we appreciate this partnership. “

She did not give details of which vaccines Taiwan would receive or when.

Taiwan is facing a spike in national cases but has been hit like much of the world by global vaccine shortages. Only about 3% of its 23.5 million people have been vaccinated, with most only receiving the first of every two vaccines needed. Taiwan has accused China of blocking efforts to secure vaccines, but Beijing has denied the claims and offered the island vaccines made in China.

But the Taipei government has repeatedly expressed concerns for their safety and, in any case, cannot accept them without amending Taiwanese law, which prohibits their importation.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen meets with U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth in Taipei, Taiwan, June 6, 2021 [Taiwan Presidential Office/Handout via Reuters]

Along with Duckworth, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu thanked Washington for the donation.

“As we do our best to import vaccines, we have to overcome obstacles to ensure that these life-saving drugs are delivered without problems from Beijing,” he said.

Wu said Taiwan is fortunate to have many like-minded countries showing their support, which he said has to do with maintaining freedom and democracy in the face of autocracy.

Duckworth and his colleagues Dan Sullivan and Christopher Coons also met with President Tsai Ing-wen at Songshan Airport in downtown Taipei. Tsai said the vaccines, along with those that Japan gave last week, would be of great help in their fight against the virus.

“Vaccines are a timely rain for Taiwan, and your help will be engraved in our hearts,” Tsai told senators, in images released by his office.

U.S. senators and congressmen visit Taiwan regularly under normal circumstances, but arriving amid an upsurge in infections on the island as its borders remain largely closed to visitors is a strong show of support.

Exceptionally, they also arrived aboard a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III freighter, rather than a private jet as is typically the case for senior US visitors.

Vaccine arrivals in Taiwan are accelerating.

Japan delivered 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca PLC’s coronavirus vaccine to Taiwan free of charge on Friday, a move that has more than doubled the number of vaccines the island has received to date.