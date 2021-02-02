U.S. states remove vaccine doses from federal nursing home program

It didn’t take long for Keith Reed, an assistant health commissioner in Oklahoma, to spot a big logistical problem with the rollout of immunization in the state. Week after week, Oklahoma was allocating thousands of valuable doses to a federal program for nursing home patients that was not using them all. In reality, tens of thousands of doses remained intact in the freezers.

So his department called an audible. It has decided to stop allocating more vaccines from Oklahoma to the federal program, a partnership with private pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens that aims to immunize residents of long-term care facilities. Instead, they would go to distribution channels that would put them in people’s arms faster.

A number of states have taken similar steps to divert supplies from the federal effort, known as the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, a shining example of how the vaccination effort in the States- United has been chaotic so far. Some of the other states include Minnesota, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio.

Mr Reed said Oklahoma’s move would do no harm: Walgreens and CVS assured him, he said, that all residents of nursing homes across the state who needed – and wanted – be vaccinated would have the first of their two vaccines by the end. of the week.