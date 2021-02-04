U.S. Representative Greene disowns QAnon conspiracies, expresses ‘regret’

On the verge of a reprimand from the US House, the new Republican lawmaker says she has been falsely accused by the media and Democrats.

Struggling United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, facing a vote of no confidence in the House of Representatives on Thursday, issued her first public apology for offensive social media posts and dismissed QAnon’s conspiracy theories as being false.

“In 2018, when I started to find disinformation, lies, things that weren’t true in these messages from QAnon, I stopped believing it,” Greene said in remarks to the QAnon. Room in which she acknowledged that “the school shootings are real” and “9/11 absolutely happened”.

“I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true and I asked and talked about them. And that’s absolutely what I regret, ”said Greene.

At the same time, Greene took a combative tone, brushing aside accusations by Democrats and US media reports that she advocated or “liked” messages suggesting the execution of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others. democratic politicians.

The Democratic-controlled House is set to vote Thursday afternoon to remove Greene from his education and budget committee assignments, after Republican leaders refused to do so on Wednesday.