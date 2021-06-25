World
U.S. report on Pentagon-documented UFOs leaves sightings unexplained – Times of India
A major US government UFO report released on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of the mysterious flying objects sighted by military pilots, including whether they are technologies advanced terrestrial, atmospheric, or extraterrestrial in nature.
The report, submitted to Congress and released to the public, includes 144 sightings of what the government officially calls an “unidentified aerial phenomenon” or UAP, dating back to 2004. It was released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in conjunction with a US Navy. led the UAP working group.
The report includes some cases of ANP that have already been revealed in the Pentagonrelease of video of US Navy aviators showing enigmatic airplanes off the eastern and western coasts of the United States, exhibiting speed and maneuverability beyond known aeronautical technologies and devoid of any visible means of propulsion or surfaces flight control.
A senior US official, when asked about the possibility of extraterrestrial explanations for the sightings, said: “It is not the purpose of the task force, to assess any sort of search for extraterrestrial life. … is not what we were commissioned to do. ”
“Of the 144 reports we’re dealing with here, we have no clear indication that there is a non-terrestrial explanation for them – but we’ll go where the data takes us,” the official added.
All but one, one case attributed to “air congestion,” remain unexplained, subject to further analysis, US officials told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity, in a briefing describing the conclusions of the report.
For the remaining 143 cases, the government has yet to decide whether the sightings could be of extraterrestrial origin, officials said.
Likewise, the task force lacks sufficient evidence to conclude whether any of these incidents represented an exotic air system developed either by a U.S. government or commercial entity or by a foreign power, officials said.
“From the data we have, we have no clear indication that any of these unidentified aerial phenomena are part of a foreign (intelligence) collection program, and we have no clear data indicating any progress. major technological challenge by a potential adversary, ”the senior official said.
“We continue to put a lot of effort and energy into monitoring these types of developments, and we are monitoring them very carefully. Nothing in this dataset clearly points us in that direction,” added the official.
In recent years, the government has adopted the UAP as the preferred term for what are otherwise known as “unidentified flying objects”, or UFOs, long associated with the notion of alien spacecraft.
A second senior official said that 21 of the reports showed UAPs “which appear to have some sort of propulsion or advanced technology,” and appear to lack any means of propulsion or acceleration and exhibit higher speeds than the states. United believe that foreign opponents own.
The report was ordered by Congress as part of broader intelligence legislation signed by the former president Donald trump in December. Senator Marco Rubio was instrumental in his commission.
The report marks a turning point for the US government after the military spent decades hijacking, debunking and discrediting sightings of unidentified flying objects and “flying saucers” dating back to the 1940s.
“Whenever there is a flight safety or counterintelligence issue, we take these things very seriously and we will continue to take these things seriously,” the senior senior official said.
The second senior official added: “Our approach has been guided by science and data.”
A number of naval aviators have come forward in recent years to discuss their PAN sightings with documentary filmmakers and news agencies, including Reuters.
“Much of the work that the task force has done to date has focused on the issue of de-stigma, ensuring that those who observe unidentified things are comfortable reporting this and that it is clear how they should report it, ”the senior official said. “I think the DoD (the Department of Defense) has made very significant progress in recent months in getting the message out on this.”
This is not the first official US government report on the subject. For example, the US Air Force conducted a previous UFO investigation called Project Blue Book https://www.archives.gov/research/military/air-force/ufos#geninfo, completed in 1969, which compiled a list of 12,618 sightings, including 701 involved objects that officially remained “unidentified”.
In 1994, the Aviation announced that he had completed a study to locate documents relating to the 1947 “Roswell Incident” in New Mexico. He said the materials recovered near Roswell were compatible with a crushed balloon, the military’s long-standing explanation, and that there were no records to indicate that there had been the recovery of extraterrestrial bodies or materials. aliens.
