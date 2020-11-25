U.S. markets open flat amid unexpected surge in jobless claims

The consecutive increase in claims for state unemployment benefits is the first since July and signals the slowing recovery in the labor market.

Major Wall Street indices were muffled at the opening on Wednesday as an unexpected jump in weekly US jobless claims added to signs that the labor market recovery was stalling amid a surge in infections to COVID-19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 12.63 points, or 0.04%, at the opening at 30,058.87.

The S&P 500 opened at 3,635.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 17.11 points, or 0.14 percent, to 12,053.89 at the opening bell.

The number of Americans who first filed for unemployment benefits stood at 778,000 seasonally adjusted for the week ended Nov. 21, up from 748,000 the week before, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 730,000 candidates.

“There are fears that the job market may take a step backwards rather than following the heels of exhausted stimuli and more stimulus packages on the horizon,” Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management told Chicago.

Even though there is no fiscal stimulus in sight, vaccine hopes and recent data suggesting business activity will rebound next year have taken major Wall Street indices to record highs and have put the benchmark S&P 500 on track for its all-time best November.

Market participants have said they expect US stocks to climb even more, with a recent Reuters poll showing the S&P 500 is set to rise 9% by the end of 2021. L The index has jumped 66% since the coronavirus crash in March and is up about 12.5% ​​so far this year.

As investors shifted back to cyclical sectors – such as industrials and energy, which are expected to benefit the most from an economic recovery, the S&P Stock Index has gained around 11% this month after falling performed the benchmark all year round.

Shares of major U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup fell 0.5% to 1.7% in pre-market trading, while tech heavyweights Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp gained around 0.4 %.

Trading volumes are expected to be light before the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

Among individual stocks, Gap Inc fell 11.5% in pre-market trading as the clothing retailer missed quarterly profit forecasts on Tuesday.

Moderna Inc gained 1.2% after entering into a vaccine supply agreement with the European Union.