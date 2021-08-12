U.S. jobless claims near pandemic as economy strengthens

WASHINGTON (AP) – The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits fell for the third time in a row last week, the latest sign that employers are laying off fewer people as they struggle to fill a record number of open jobs and respond to increased consumer demand.

Thursday’s Labor Department report showed jobless claims fell to 375,000 from 387,000 the week before. The number of claims has steadily declined since it exceeded 900,000 in early January, as the economy has increasingly reopened in the aftermath of the pandemic recession.

Claims for unemployment benefits have traditionally been viewed as a real-time indicator of the health of the labor market, but the reliability of the measure has deteriorated during the pandemic. In many states, the weekly numbers have been inflated by fraud and the multiple declarations of unemployed Americans as they cross bureaucratic hurdles in an attempt to get benefits.

These complications help explain why the rate of requests remains relatively high. Before the pandemic crippled the economy in March 2020, jobless claims stood at around 220,000 per week.

Many states, for example, require self-employed and temporary workers to first apply for conventional unemployment benefits – and be denied – before they can apply through a program that was put in place last year to provide them unemployment assistance for the first time. This program and an additional federal unemployment benefit of $ 300 per week will expire nationwide in the first week of September. About 22 states, mostly led by Republican governors, have already canceled both programs.

In total, around 12 million people receive unemployment benefits, down sharply from the figure of nearly 13 million the previous week. This decline reflects that more Americans are being hired and no longer receiving benefits. Another factor, however, is that about 22 states have ended two federal programs to help the self-employed and odd jobs and the long-term unemployed.

So far at least, there have been few signs that the Delta variant has depressed hiring or caused layoffs. In July, employers added 943,000 substantial jobs, the government announced last week, and the unemployment rate fell from 5.9% to 5.4%. Average hourly wages jumped 4% in July from a year earlier, indicating that employers felt pressured to raise wages. Yet that report was based on an investigation that was conducted in mid-July, before an increase in COVID-19 delta cases took off.

On Monday, the government reported that employers posted more than 10 million jobs available in June, the largest number going back to December 2000. This meant that there were more jobs open than there were unemployed that month. Yet those numbers also predate the recent spike in COVID cases.

But credit card spending on airline tickets fell 20% from a peak in mid-July, economists at JPMorgan Chase said, suggesting that in response to the increase in infections, consumers could start to slow down their travel expenses, which had jumped in recent times. month.

And after returning to pre-pandemic levels for much of June and July, restaurant traffic fell about 10% below that level over the past week, according to the catering software provider. OpenTable.