U.S. intelligence agencies fail to conclude on Covid-19 origins – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The US intelligence community has not come to any firm conclusions on the exact origin of COVID-19 and is divided over whether it has leaked from a laboratory in China or emerged in the wild , although she doesn’t believe the virus was developed as a biological weapon, according to the results of a detailed examination ordered by President Joe Biden.
The director of national intelligence in a report released on Friday said SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, likely emerged and infected humans in a first small-scale exposure that occurred no later than November 2019 with the first known cluster of COVID-19 cases occurring in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.
However, there was no unanimity within the intelligence community (IC) on the origins of the coronavirus.
“The virus was not developed as a biological weapon. Most agencies also rate with low confidence that SARS-CoV-2 was probably not genetically modified; however, two agencies believe there was insufficient evidence to make an assessment anyway, ”the unclassified version of the report said.
The report did not name the intelligence agencies.
The IC also believes that Chinese officials had no prior knowledge of the virus before the initial outbreak of COVID-19 emerged, he said.
“After reviewing all available intelligence reports and other information, the IC remains divided on the most likely origin of COVID-19. All agencies believe that two hypotheses are plausible: natural exposure to an infected animal and an incident associated with the laboratory, ”the report said.
Acknowledging receipt of the report, Biden in a statement said his administration would do everything possible to trace the roots of this epidemic that has caused so much pain and death around the world so that they can take all necessary precautions for it. ‘prevent it from happening again.
Critical information on the origins of this pandemic exists in China, “yet from the start Chinese government officials have worked to prevent international investigators and members of the global public health community from accessing it,” did he declare.
To this day, China continues to reject calls for transparency and withholding of information, even as the toll from this pandemic continues to rise, Biden said.
A World Health Organization (WHO), who visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the pandemic in central China, concluded earlier this year that the disease was most likely spread from an animal sold in a market .
This conclusion has been rejected by some scientists.
In May, President Biden asked U.S. intelligence agencies to assess the data and produce a report that “may bring us closer to a definitive conclusion” on the origins of the virus.
Four IC elements and the National Intelligence Council assess with low confidence that the initial SARS-CoV-2 infection was most likely caused by natural exposure to an animal infected with it or to a closely related progenitor virus – a virus that would likely be similar to over 99 % to SARS-CoV-2.
These analysts give weight to the Chinese authorities’ lack of foreknowledge, the many vectors of natural exposure and other factors, according to the report.
An IC item assesses with moderate confidence that the first human infection with SARS-CoV-2 was most likely the result of a laboratory-associated incident, likely involving experimentation, animal handling or sampling by the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
These analysts give weight to the inherently risky nature of coronavirus work, he said.
The report said the intelligence community would not be able to draw a more definitive conclusion unless it receives more information.
“Analysts of three IC elements remain unable to cluster around either explanation without additional information, with some analysts favoring natural origin, others laboratory origin and some viewing the hypotheses as equally probable. “, says the report.
“The variations in analytical views are largely a result of differences in how agencies assess intelligence reports and scientific publications, and gaps in intelligence and science,” he said.
Reacting to the report, a relieved China said the US intelligence community’s report on the origins of COVID-19 is “not scientifically credible” and Washington’s claim of Beijing’s lack of transparency is just an excuse to politicize and stigmatize the issue.
“The US intelligence community report did not produce the exact answer the US side wants. Pursuing such an effort will also be in vain because its subject is quite simply non-existent and anti-science, ”he said.
“China’s claim of a lack of transparency is just an excuse for its politicizing and stigmatizing campaign. Since the COVID-19 epidemic, China has adopted an open, transparent and responsible attitude, ”he said.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, the deadly virus has so far infected 215,290,716 people and killed 4,483,136 worldwide.
The most affected country is the United States with a total of 38,682,072 infections and 636,565 deaths recorded to date. The pandemic has caused a massive global economic collapse, affecting the lives of millions of people.
Biden said, “The world deserves answers, and I won’t rest until we have them. Responsible nations do not shirk this kind of responsibility to the rest of the world.
He said the United States will also continue to pressure China to adhere to scientific norms and standards, including sharing information and data since the early days of the pandemic, protocols related to the biosecurity and information on animal populations.
“We must have a full and transparent account of this global tragedy. Nothing less is acceptable,” he said.
