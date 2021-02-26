U.S. health officials are warning governors against easing restrictions, warning that a recent drop in virus cases “ may be slowing down. ”

The federal government on Friday warned impatient governors against easing pandemic control measures, saying a recent sharp drop in coronavirus cases and deaths in the United States “May be stalling” and “potentially leveling off at a still very high number” – a worrying development that is coming because more and more cases of new worrying variants have been found and could suggest that a return to normal is not yet so close as many Americans had hoped.

“Things are precarious,” Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a White House briefing on the pandemic. “Now is not the time to relax restrictions.”

His warning was reinforced by Dr Anthony S. Fauci, the government’s senior epidemiologist, as the Biden administration struggled to stay ahead of any new wave. President Biden himself flew to Houston to present the government’s latest mass vaccination site.

According to a New York Times database, cases of the virus in the United States appear to be stabilizing after the sharp decline that began in January, with figures comparable to those reported at the end of October. Cases have increased slightly week-over-week in recent days, although testing and reports of extreme weather had limited the previous week to Texas and other states, and not all states have full data release on Presidents’ Day holidays. The seven-day average of new cases was 77,800 as of Thursday.