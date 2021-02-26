U.S. health officials are warning governors against easing restrictions, warning that a recent drop in virus cases “ may be slowing down. ”
The federal government on Friday warned impatient governors against easing pandemic control measures, saying a recent sharp drop in coronavirus cases and deaths in the United States “May be stalling” and “potentially leveling off at a still very high number” – a worrying development that is coming because more and more cases of new worrying variants have been found and could suggest that a return to normal is not yet so close as many Americans had hoped.
“Things are precarious,” Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a White House briefing on the pandemic. “Now is not the time to relax restrictions.”
His warning was reinforced by Dr Anthony S. Fauci, the government’s senior epidemiologist, as the Biden administration struggled to stay ahead of any new wave. President Biden himself flew to Houston to present the government’s latest mass vaccination site.
According to a New York Times database, cases of the virus in the United States appear to be stabilizing after the sharp decline that began in January, with figures comparable to those reported at the end of October. Cases have increased slightly week-over-week in recent days, although testing and reports of extreme weather had limited the previous week to Texas and other states, and not all states have full data release on Presidents’ Day holidays. The seven-day average of new cases was 77,800 as of Thursday.
While deaths tend to fluctuate more than cases and hospital admissions, Dr Walensky said in Friday’s briefing, the most recent seven-day average is slightly above average earlier in the week. . The seven-day average of the newly reported deaths was 2,165 as of Thursday.
“We at the CDC see this as a very concerning course change,” she said, adding, “I want to be clear: the cases, hospital admissions and deaths – all remain very high and the recent change in the pandemic must be taken very seriously. . “
Dr Walensky said part of the increase could be attributed to newer variants of the coronavirus that spread more efficiently and quickly. The so-called B.1.1.7 variant, which first appeared in Britain, now accounts for around 10% of all cases in the United States, up from 1-4% a few weeks ago, a- she declared. The ability of the United States to follow the variants is much less robust than that of Great Britain.
“I know people are tired; they want to get back to life, to normal, ”she said. “But we are not there yet.”
The cases having declined, some governors in the United States have started to ease restrictions on the pandemic. States with Republican governors seemed more eager to roll back, although New York, which has a Democrat as governor, also relaxed restrictions on a variety of activities.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, a Republican, on Friday ad that on Monday, restaurants would be able to serve alcohol after 11 p.m., and residents would not need state approval to host events with 250 or more people. To try to limit the spread of the virus, state last year ordered bars to stop serving alcohol after 11 p.m., three hours earlier than the late-night bar crowd.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday he plans to lift a statewide mask mandate in place since July.
In Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves said he is also considering remove some restrictions, especially mask warrants for people who have been fully immunized. Just over 12% of the state’s population on Thursday received at least one shot, and 5.5% received two, according to a Times database.
Dr Fauci echoed Dr Walensky’s warnings that more backtracking at the state or local level would not be wise, noting that case levels remained in a “very precarious position”.
“We don’t want to be people who always look at the dark side of things, but you want to be realistic,” he said. “So we need to carefully consider what will happen over the next week with these numbers before we start to make the need to relax some restrictions understandable.”
Eileen Sullivan Remy tumin and Mitch smith contribution to reports.
Source link