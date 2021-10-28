U.S. GDP growth slows sharply in Q3 as consumers cut spending

A wave of COVID-19 cases, surging inflation, and the ebb in federal financial lifelines slowed the pace of economic recovery in the United States in the third quarter.

The US economy grew at a slower pace in the three months ending September, as a surge of COVID-19 cases, a surge in inflation and the ebb of financial lifelines federal governments have slowed the pace of the country’s economic recovery.

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP), which measures the value of goods and services produced by the economy, rose 2% in the third quarter compared to the same period a year ago, the U.S. Bureau of d ‘economic analysis.

This first reading marked a marked slowdown from the second quarter, when inflation-adjusted GDP rose 6.7%. The overall figure for the third quarter is also below the expectations of many analysts.

“A resurgence of COVID-19 cases has resulted in further restrictions and delays in reopening establishments in parts of the country,” the BEA said in its press release Thursday. “Public assistance payments in the form of forgivable loans to businesses, grants to state and local governments, and social benefits to households have all declined. “

A sharp slowdown in consumer spending is behind the disappointing growth figures. Personal consumption grew only 1.6% on an annualized basis in the third quarter, compared to 12% in the second quarter.

Many factors take the breath away of American consumers, whose spending accounts for about two-thirds of the country’s economic growth.

A wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant swept parts of the country in the three months ending in September. Supply chain bottlenecks and persistent shortages of raw materials have driven up prices for companies, many of which in turn have passed on to consumers. And as prices rose, many consumers had less money to spend, thanks to declining government stimulus packages.