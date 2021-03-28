U.S. defense chiefs sign international declaration condemning military violence in Myanmar

Defense chiefs of 12 countries, including the United States, issued a joint statement Saturday, condemning Myanmar’s military and security forces for their crackdown on anti-coup protesters.

Why is this important: The statement comes after the UN called Saturday, the deadliest day of protests since military last month overthrown the democratically elected government of the country. Protesters rallied to restore democracy to the country for nearly two months.

What they say: “As heads of defense, we condemn the use of lethal force against unarmed persons by the Myanmar armed forces and associated security services,” the statement said.

“A professional army follows international standards of conduct and is responsible for protecting – not harming – the people it serves.”

“We urge the Myanmar armed forces to end the violence and work to restore respect and credibility to the people of Myanmar whom they have lost because of their actions.”

The statement was issued by the defense chiefs of Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Denmark, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea and from the United Kingdom as well as the United States

To note: American Ambassador Thomas Wajda also issued a statement on Saturday saying that “the security forces are murdering unarmed civilians, including children, the very people they have sworn to protect.”

