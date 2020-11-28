U.S. coronavirus cases exceed 4 million for the month of November, doubling the record set in October.

The Thanksgiving holiday, however, caused bias in reporting over the weekend, with new cases reported falling sharply on Thursday and then jumping sharply on Friday. Many states did not report data on the Thanksgiving holiday, when the national tally rose by more than 103,000 cases and more than 1,100 deaths – levels well below those of the previous Thursday, November 19, when 187,000 cases and 1962 deaths were recorded.

It was precisely for this reason that the numbers were artificially high on Friday, when many states reported two days of data. That pushed the country to exceed 200,000 cases in a single day for the first time, with more than 205,000 reported late Friday night, as well as more than 1,400 deaths. As of the previous Friday, November 20, reports were more than 198,600 infections and more than 1,950 deaths.

Fuzzy data may persist. Access to testing nationwide has likely declined for a few days, which means more infections may not be counted. In Louisiana, testing sites run by the National Guard were to be closed Thursday and Friday. In Wisconsin, some National Guard testing sites have closed all week.

Many hospitals across the country are already overcrowded and struggling to keep up with the growing number of patients seeking care, and the strain on the healthcare system is likely to only increase. Saturday’s hospitalizations reached a daily record of 91,635, according to the Covid monitoring project.

The country’s monthly case numbers have varied considerably, but have exploded over the past two months. Authorities announced more than 188,000 cases for the month of March, followed by 887,000 significantly higher cases for April. From there, the monthly total fell to over 723,500 for May, and then, after the Memorial Day holiday, rose to over 854,000 for June. This skyrocketed to over 1,918,000 for July, fell to over 1,473,000 for August and over 1,216,000 for September, then climbed back above 1,946,000 for October.