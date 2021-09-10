World
Typhoon in the Philippines: A powerful typhoon bypasses the Philippines and heads for Taiwan | World News – Times of India
BANGKOK: A powerful typhoon bypassed most of the Philippines Friday, but seemed to be gaining strength and heading straight for Taiwan this weekend, forecasters said.
Typhoon thing still had the potential on its current course to hit the far northeast of Cagayan Province in the Philippines with sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (121 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 240 km / h (149 mph) before heading for Taiwan, the country’s weather agency said.
As Chanthu moves west-northwest beyond the Philippines, current forecasts indicate that it will most likely reach the east coast of Taiwan on Sunday morning, with the potential to strike the island head-on if it turns. further west, or misses it completely if it veers east.
Taiwan’s central meteorological office issued a typhoon warning as it tracks the storm.
The bureau said strong waves were expected along Taiwan’s south coast and in the Bashi Canal between its southern tip and the northernmost island of the Philippines.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Chanthu is expected to ramp up to 205 km / h (127 mph) over the next 12 hours, before weakening slightly before reaching Taiwan.
“Further weakening will begin on Sunday as the typhoon begins to interact with Taiwan’s rugged terrain, but will remain in the typhoon category throughout the forecast period,” the agency said.
“In view of these developments, the public and the disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect people and property. ”
On its current track, the typhoon is not expected to hit mainland China, but could do so by Monday if it moves further west than currently forecast.
Typhoons are called hurricanes in the North Atlantic, central North Pacific and the eastern North Pacific, but it is the same meteorological phenomenon.
A smaller typhoon hit the eastern Philippines on Tuesday, causing power outages in several provinces before weakening to a severe tropical storm as it moved west-northwest over the course of the Sibuyan Sea.
About 20 typhoons and storms hit the Philippines each year, apart from the seasonal monsoon rains. The country is also in the so-called “Ring of Fire” of the Pacific, an earthquake and volcanic eruption prone region, making it one of the most disaster prone nations in the world.
