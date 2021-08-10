Typhoon damages Yayoi Kusama’s pumpkin carving in Japan

Typhoon blowing winds of up to 78 miles per hour swept away artist’s yellow polka-dot pumpkin sculpture Yayoi Kusama from its perch on the tip of the Japanese island of Naoshima on Monday.

The highly recognizable artwork and tourist attraction suffered unspecified damage from the storm and has been recovered, the Benesse art site, where the pumpkin was on display, said on twitter. It was not immediately clear when the work would be exhibited again.

A video circulating on social media showed violent waves shaking the pumpkin like a huge and beautiful seashell, revealing its hollow insides.