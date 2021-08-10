Typhoon damages Yayoi Kusama’s pumpkin carving in Japan
Typhoon blowing winds of up to 78 miles per hour swept away artist’s yellow polka-dot pumpkin sculpture Yayoi Kusama from its perch on the tip of the Japanese island of Naoshima on Monday.
The highly recognizable artwork and tourist attraction suffered unspecified damage from the storm and has been recovered, the Benesse art site, where the pumpkin was on display, said on twitter. It was not immediately clear when the work would be exhibited again.
A video circulating on social media showed violent waves shaking the pumpkin like a huge and beautiful seashell, revealing its hollow insides.
The pumpkin, which is about 6 feet 7 inches high and 8 feet 4 inches wide, was installed in 1994 in Naoshima, an island known largely for its art museums. The sculpture has long been Instagram darling, with tourists lining up to pose alongside against the backdrop of the Seto Inland Sea.
Ms. Kusama is among the most popular artists in the world, opening more than 20 versions of its immersive “Infinity Mirror Room” and creating a Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon in 2019.
Similar pumpkins, showcasing its polka dot style, can be found at sites in cities around the world, including the New York Botanical Garden. They were sold for millions at auction houses like Christie’s and Sotheby’s.