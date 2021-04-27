Two Spanish journalists reportedly killed in Burkina Faso

According to Spanish authorities, at least two European journalists were killed in the West African nation of Burkina Faso after being kidnapped on Monday, while a third was also kidnapped and killed.

The two journalists, both from northern Spain, were working on a documentary on anti-poaching efforts in Burkina Faso, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya told a press conference .

She said Spanish authorities were awaiting confirmation of the death of their Burkinabe counterparts, but paid tribute to families and journalists. She referred to the two reporters by their initials but did not disclose their names.

“As the situation of these two journalists reminds us, your profession is very risky in many parts of the world”, Ms. González told reporters.