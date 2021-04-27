Two Spanish journalists reportedly killed in Burkina Faso
According to Spanish authorities, at least two European journalists were killed in the West African nation of Burkina Faso after being kidnapped on Monday, while a third was also kidnapped and killed.
The two journalists, both from northern Spain, were working on a documentary on anti-poaching efforts in Burkina Faso, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya told a press conference .
She said Spanish authorities were awaiting confirmation of the death of their Burkinabe counterparts, but paid tribute to families and journalists. She referred to the two reporters by their initials but did not disclose their names.
“As the situation of these two journalists reminds us, your profession is very risky in many parts of the world”, Ms. González told reporters.
The two journalists were among a group of 40 people who were ambushed on Monday in a nature reserve in southern Burkina Faso near the border with Benin, González said. The fate of the other members of the group was not clear, but Christophe Deloire, the secretary general of Reporters Without Borders, says that a third journalist had been killed.
The convoy that was attacked also included an Irish citizen, Burkina Faso authorities said in a press release. Three soldiers were injured and a fourth was kidnapped, the statement said.
In recent years, Burkina Faso has faced increasing violence from armed groups, including several linked to Islamic State and Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.
Motorcycle attackers have stormed countless villages and hamlets, forcing villagers to convert to Islam and sometimes killing them even when they do. Others ambushed military patrols and killed members of the armed forces, and hundreds of schools were forced to close due to the violence.
But violence has also come from the army itself, which has killed a growing number of civilians, sometimes in proportions similar to those killed by Islamic insurgents, according to rights groups and analysts.
In July, the bodies of at least 180 men allegedly killed by security forces in the previous eight months were found in the country, according to the testimonies of witnesses gathered by human rights researchers.
The killings come against a backdrop of the deteriorating security situation in the Sahel, particularly in the border area of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, where organized political violence has increased since 2019, according to the report. Armed Conflict Location and Events Data Project, a nonprofit organization that tracks political violence and protests.
Last year was also the deadliest for militant Islamist violence in the region, according to the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, a research institution of the US Department of Defense. Around 4,250 people have been killed, according to the think tank – a 60% increase from 2019 – with Islamic State in the Greater Sahara being linked to more than half of the deaths.
In Burkina Faso, violence has fueled a rapidly growing displacement crisis, with more than a million people fleeing their homes since 2019, according to the United Nations Humanitarian Affairs Organ. Three million people need humanitarian aid in a country of 20 million people.
Several foreigners have also been taken hostage in recent years. In 2016, an Australian couple were kidnapped in the north of the country on the day armed fighters killed dozens of people in the capital, Ouagadougou. In 2018, a Canadian and an Italian were kidnapped in the country, and were not released until 15 months later in neighboring Mali. In 2019, a Spanish Catholic missionary was killed, and a few months later two French soldiers were killed in a raid to rescue four hostages – two French, an American and a South Korean citizen.