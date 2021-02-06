Two nations mark anniversary of two notable Covid-19 deaths

One day. Two deaths. A year later, despite the hundreds of thousands of deaths that followed, the loss of two people – one in China and one in the United States – still reverberates in two countries where the pandemic has taken radically different paths.

Saturday is the anniversary of the dead of Dr. Li Wenliang in Wuhan, in China, of the disease of which he had sounded the alarm, before being silenced by the authorities.

In late December 2019, Dr Li warned his medical school classmates in an online chat room of a lab report on the spread of a virus that looked like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. , or SARS, a coronavirus that had spread from China 17 years earlier. Shortly after, he was summoned in the middle of the night by health officials, then by the police, and forced to sign a statement disavowing his “illegal behavior”. Without naming Dr Li, Chinese State TV News reported that eight people in Wuhan had been punished for spreading “rumors” about the virus.

Dr. Li was 34 years old and was expecting a second child with his wife. His silence and his death triggered rare waves of fury and revolt online in China, flooding Sina Weibo, a Chinese microblogging platform similar to Twitter, with an illustration of him muzzled by a barbed wire mask.