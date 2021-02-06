Two nations mark anniversary of two notable Covid-19 deaths
One day. Two deaths. A year later, despite the hundreds of thousands of deaths that followed, the loss of two people – one in China and one in the United States – still reverberates in two countries where the pandemic has taken radically different paths.
Saturday is the anniversary of the dead of Dr. Li Wenliang in Wuhan, in China, of the disease of which he had sounded the alarm, before being silenced by the authorities.
In late December 2019, Dr Li warned his medical school classmates in an online chat room of a lab report on the spread of a virus that looked like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. , or SARS, a coronavirus that had spread from China 17 years earlier. Shortly after, he was summoned in the middle of the night by health officials, then by the police, and forced to sign a statement disavowing his “illegal behavior”. Without naming Dr Li, Chinese State TV News reported that eight people in Wuhan had been punished for spreading “rumors” about the virus.
Dr. Li was 34 years old and was expecting a second child with his wife. His silence and his death triggered rare waves of fury and revolt online in China, flooding Sina Weibo, a Chinese microblogging platform similar to Twitter, with an illustration of him muzzled by a barbed wire mask.
Although its initial warning was not heeded, China reversed course, locking in Wuhan and offer to the world a warning about dangers of virus. A year later, far from the long months of severe lockdown, the city shows what awaits it when the virus is contained: unmasked faces, joyful encounters and daily journeys.
The anniversary of Dr. Li’s early death on February 7 in China (and February 6 in the United States) inspired a wave of online posts in China, including many who warned that the lessons of his persecution should not be forgotten. Many have left comments, some with lit candle emoticons, on Dr. Li’s personal page on Weibo.
“So many people have come here to thank you,” a message said. “We must not forget,” said another, a sentiment echoed by many other comments.
As of Sunday in China, comments with a hashtag created in memory of Dr Li had attracted more than 410 million views on Weibo and – even with the censorship – many longer posts targeted the official censorship and secrecy which led to his punishment. .
Some in mourning, Dr Li quoted his own words in an interview days before his death: “I think a healthy society should not have one voice.”
Saturday is also exactly one year since the first known coronavirus-related death in the United States, where a unified pandemic strategy never existed under the Trump administration and the virus has never been controlled.
On February 6, 2020, weeks ago, there was evidence that the Corona virus spread in American communities, Patricia dowd, an otherwise healthy 57-year-old listener at a Silicon Valley semiconductor manufacturer, developed symptoms of flulike and died suddenly in his kitchen in San Jose, California. timeline of early virus spread in the United States, and suggested that the optimistic assumptions that drove federal policies in the early weeks of the outbreak were misplaced.
“RIP Patricia”, Pam Foley, San Jose City Council member representing Ms. Dowd’s district, written on twitter Saturday. “You are loved and deeply missed.”
One year and more than 460,000 deaths later, about 1.3 million people in the United States receive a dose of the vaccine each day and the spread of the virus is finally slowing, but the threat of more contagious variants is looming. A return to normal is an aspiration, but only that, a notion which is far from reality.