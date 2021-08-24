Two members of the House secretly traveled to Kabul as part of an unauthorized surveillance mission.

The trip was reported earlier by The Associated Press.

Mr Moulton and Mr Meijer said they left Afghanistan ‘on a plane with empty seats, sitting in seats reserved for the crew to make sure no one who needed a seat’ lose one because of our presence ”, and that they had taken other measures to“ minimize risk and disruption to people on the ground ”. They stayed in Kabul for less than 24 hours.

Yet Ms Pelosi urged other lawmakers not to do the same.

“Movement of members to Afghanistan and surrounding countries would unnecessarily divert necessary resources from the priority mission of quickly and safely evacuating at-risk Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan,” Pelosi wrote in a letter. She did not name Mr. Moulton and Mr. Meijer by name.

In their Tuesday night statement, members of Congress sharpened their criticism of the administration’s handling of the evacuation, saying “Washington should be ashamed of the position we have placed our military in” and the situation which they had witnessed on the ground was more serious. than they expected.

“After speaking with the commanders in the field and seeing the situation here, it is obvious that because we started the evacuation so late,” they wrote, “that whatever we do, we will not bring everything out. the world on time “.